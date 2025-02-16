Maria Kristine Lavandero tops Insular Square Valentine’s chess tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines – University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ Maria Kristine Lavandero showcased her woodpushing prowess in the Insular Square Valentine’s Chess Special, clinching the championship last Saturday, February 15.

Lavandero’s victory marked a triumphant comeback after finishing sixth in her previous tournament, the Infinitum Battlegrounds: Grand Finals, also held in Cebu.

This time, this chess prodigy, mentored by International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, displayed exceptional form by finishing with 6.5 points after seven rounds, emerging as the solo leader in the tournament held at the Insular Square in Mandaue City.

Lavandero went unbeaten throughout the event, securing victories over Kurt Daniel Makinano, Edwin Bacaron, and Rommel Patalinghug Sr. in the opening rounds. She was momentarily held to a draw by Jonathan Canque in the fourth round but rebounded strongly, defeating Crisanto Tan Jr., Arena International Master (AIM) John James Lacson, and Samuel Tenio to seal the title.

While Lavandero topped the tournament with 6.5 points, four other players—Samuel Tenio, Limuel Tampus, Sean Kenneth Cogonon, and Ralph Greval Dalauta—finished with 6.0 points but were ranked based on tiebreak scores.

The event, which drew over a hundred participants with FIDE ratings below 2050, saw Lavandero claim not only the P5,000 champion’s prize but also the Top Female award.

Lavandero was not the only UC player to make an impact.

Her teammate, Sean Kenneth Cogonon, placed fourth, while Glenn Earl Rojo finished 14th. Meanwhile, Ian Geoff Caylan was recognized as the Top Under-10 Player, capping off a strong showing for UC’s young chess talents.

