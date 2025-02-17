Rodel Wenceslao faces Thai road warrior in Engkwentro 15 mainer

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hard-hitting welterweight Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao of the ARQ Boxing Stable is set to headline ‘Engkwentro 15: Binombahay sa Cawayan 2’ on March 8 at the Cawayan Municipal Plaza in Masbate.

Wenceslao, the reigning World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian welterweight champion, is aiming to elevate his career by capturing the vacant WBF International welterweight title.

Standing in his way is seasoned Thai fighter Atchariya Wirojanasunobol, whom he will face in a 12-round showdown in this fight card presented by ARQ Sports and the local government of Cawayan, Masbate.

READ: Engkwentro 12: Wenceslao dominates Sanchez, wins WBF Australasian belt

This bout marks Wenceslao’s first fight in 2025, following a highly productive 2024 campaign where he secured his current title and capped the year with a fourth-round technical knockout (TKO) victory over Ryan Sermona in Talisay City, Cebu, last December.

The 31-year-old from Kananga, Leyte, has dramatically revived his career since joining the ARQ Boxing Stable.

READ: Wenceslao pulls out of Engkwentro 9, to fight for WBF title in South Africa

Rodel Wenceslao

Once considered a struggling journeyman, Wenceslao has racked up an impressive eight-fight winning streak since 2022.

He now boasts a record of 22 wins (11 by knockout), 19 losses, and two draws.

Wirojanasunobol, however, is no pushover. The 35-year-old Thai has a 15-5 record with seven knockouts and has tested his skills on the road, fighting in China, Australia, and Kazakhstan.

Despite his experience, he has had a rough outing against Filipino fighters.

In March last year, he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Joepher Montano in Bangkok while vying for the WBO Oriental welterweight title.

His most recent fight also ended in disappointment, as he fell short against countryman Piung Tai Ng in their WBC Asian super middleweight title clash.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP