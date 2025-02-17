Mactan-Cebu airport to launch direct flights to Saigon

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Senior Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | February 17,2025 - 10:33 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) continues to expand its connectivity, with direct flights between Cebu and Ho Chi Minh (Saigon) as its newest route for this year.

Airport stakeholders confirmed that beginning May, MCIA would be offering direct connections to Vietnam’s largest city via flag carrier Philippine Airlines.

The maiden flight is expected to take place this May 2, and will be operating three times weekly.

“We welcome PAL’s exciting news with much delight,” said Athanasios Titonis, AboitizInfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation (ACAC) CEO.

“This development is all about providing passengers with wider travel options and more convenience which we totally support,” he added.

Presently, MCIA offers a total of 26 direct flights to destinations abroad like Japan (Osaka, Narita), South Korea (Incheon, Busan), Shanghai (China), and Bangkok via Don Mueang (Thailand), to name a few.

The Cebu-Ho Chi Minh route will be the first route connecting Cebu and Vietnam, an increasingly popular destination for Filipino tourists.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport, next to Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

