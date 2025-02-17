INQUIRER.net’s new chief content officer is Arlene Burgos

MANILA, Philippines — INQUIRER.NET has hired veteran digital journalist Arlene Burgos as its chief content officer (CCO). Starting today, Feb. 17, 2025, she takes up the new position.

As CCO, Burgos will be at the forefront of leading INQUIRER.net, the online arm of the Inquirer Group of Companies, to deliver audience-centric, data-driven, and high-quality, impactful journalism. She will guide the Editorial team in producing compelling content across multiple platforms and formats with a clear focus on driving traffic, engagement, conversion, retention, and customer loyalty.

With more than 20 years of experience in journalism and leadership, Burgos has a solid track record in audience development, and in leading content, operations, strategy, and business. She established the social media and mobile processes and spearheaded the operations of one of the biggest fleets of social media accounts by a news organization in the Philippines.

She also conceptualized and helped build award-winning social, digital and mobile products.

She led ABS-CBN’s Boto Mo iPatrol Mo citizen journalism project from 2009 to 2010. Before that, she by-lined in local and international publications, and was editor-in-chief of the Inquirer Group’s Bandera tabloid which came out in Filipino and English editions for the Luzon and VisMin markets.

Burgos holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science degree from the University of the Philippines and a master’s degree in Journalism from Ateneo de Manila University. She has been lecturing at the Ateneo and has developed undergraduate and graduate courses such as social media journalism and writing for digital platforms.

She is an active alumna of the Masters in Journalism of the Asian Center for Journalism (ACFJ) at the Ateneo, and a member of the Movement for the Safety and Welfare of Women Journalists or We-Move consortium.

READ: INQUIRER.net COO accepts awards for West PH Sea coverage

Burgos is more than excited to assume her role at INQUIRER.net. “I am happy to be with the Inquirer Group at this time to help drive efforts to expand our digital footprint, and to find ways to serve and delight audiences and customers better in the digital space.

READ: INQUIRER.net researcher, writer wins best stats report award from PSA

“On a personal note, this is a sort of homecoming for me. I am looking forward to being a journalist and newsroom leader again under the Inquirer brand.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP