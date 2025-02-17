Duterte’s PDP-Laban backs Jonas Cortes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes got the backing of the former ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), for the 2025 polls.

Cortes had formally secured endorsement from PDP-Laban’s chair, former President Rodrigo Duterte, the mayor said on Sunday, Feb. 16.

“Ang pagtuboy ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte kanako nagpakita nga ang matuod nga panaghiusa mas kusgan pa kaysa politika,” he wrote in a statement.

(President Rodrigo Duterte’s endorsement is proof that genuine unity is more powerful than politics.)

Shortly before Cortes released the statement, rumors had been circulating that he may join forces again with PDP-Laban following reports and photos showing him with dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama and former Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza.

In one of the posts, it bore the caption “Tri-City PDP-Laban and the proclamation of senatorial candidates.”

Rama, the current Vice President for the Visayas of PDP-Laban, is a known ally of Duterte. Radaza is also a member of PDP-Laban.

1Cebu

However, Cortes clarified that he will not return to PDP-Laban, and that he remained as a member of the Garcia-led 1Cebu party.

“Isip membro sa One Cebu, nibarog ako alang sa panaghiusa, pakigtambayayong, ug inklusibong panggobyerno. Dili ang partido o kolor maoy mo diktar sa atong tumong ug misyon kundi ang matuod nga panerbisyo ug ang pagpalambo sa kinabuhi sa matag Mandauehanon ug Pilipino,” added Cortes.

(As a member of One Cebu, I stand for unity, cooperation and inclusive governance. Nor the party or the color will be the one who would dictate our goal and mission but the true service and development of life in every Mandauehanon and Filipino.)

It can be recalled that the dismissed mayor was one of the Cebu officials who resigned from PDP-Laban last year.

He cited Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia’s decision to leave the group as one of the reasons, adding that he wanted to continue to align with the initiatives of One Cebu.

