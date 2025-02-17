PICKUP COFFEE open its first concept store at The Outlets by Pueblo Verde

Premium coffee meets affordability in a unique cup-shaped store at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde.

On Valentine’s Day, PICKUP COFFEE, the fast-growing Filipino coffee chain, has made a bold statement in the Visayas-Mindanao region with the launch of its first-ever concept store at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde in Cebu.

The innovative store, designed in the shape of a giant PICKUP COFFEE cup, represents a significant evolution for the brand that started as a mere cart. The first 143 customers were treated to an exclusive Buy 1, Share 1 promotion on PICKUP Signature beverages as part of the Valentine’s Day-themed launch. Attendees also had the opportunity to sample the limited-edition Strawberry Dream beverage, specially created for the season of love.

Remarkable growth story

Since its inception in 2022, PICKUP COFFEE has revolutionized the Philippine coffee landscape by serving over 20 million cups nationwide. The brand’s Signature Kape Kastila has emerged as a particular favorite, with an impressive 3 million cups sold to date. As PICKUP COFFEE approaches its third anniversary at the end of this month, this concept store opening highlights the brand’s commitment to innovation while maintaining its core promise of premium quality at surprisingly affordable prices.

This milestone location marks the brand’s 66th store in the Visayas and Mindanao region, and its fourth in Mactan, Cebu. This launch follows closely on the heels of another major brand milestone – the announcement of actor Donny Pangilinan as PICKUP COFFEE’s newest endorser. Pangilinan was unveiled as the face of the “It’s Better Espresso” campaign during a special event held at SM Megamall Fashion Hall on February 5. This celebrity partnership, combined with the unique concept store opening, demonstrates PICKUP COFFEE’s aggressive growth strategy in the competitive Filipino coffee market.

A cup above the rest

Located at a prime location in the heart of Mactan, Lapu Lapu, the cup-shaped store serves as both a visual landmark and a physical embodiment of the brand’s mission to make premium coffee accessible to all Filipinos. Coffee enthusiasts and curious visitors alike are invited to experience this architectural marvel at The Outlets at Pueblo Verde, the first outlet shopping destination in the Vis-Min region featuring top brands and local dining options. This makes it the perfect stop for coffee lovers, offering easy access for those looking to enjoy a unique coffee experience while exploring one of the area’s top shopping venues.

With its distinctive design and the full range of PICKUP COFFEE’s beloved beverages, the concept store is set to become a must-visit destination in Cebu. For more information and updates, stay updated with PICKUP COFFEE at The Outlets by Pueblo Verde bit.ly/PuebloVerdeViber