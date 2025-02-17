Gasoline, diesel to go up by 80 centavos per liter starting Feb. 18

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices at the pump are set to increase on Tuesday, as oil firms announced below P1 price hike.

In separate advisories, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and Shell said they will increase gasoline and diesel prices by 80 centavos per liter, while Seaoil and Shell will also adjust upward the prices of kerosene by 10 centavos per liter.

These oil firms will hike fuel prices as early as 6 a.m. of Feb. 18.

Other industry players are expected to follow suit with the oil price hike announcement.

The upward adjustment on oil prices this week came after companies implemented a minimal rollback in the previous week at 10 centavos per liter for gasoline and diesel and 30 centavos for kerosene.

With the oil price rollback last week, gasoline prices in Metro Manila range from PHP52 to PHP77.87 per liter; diesel, between PHP50 to PHP74.60 per liter; and kerosene from PHP72.54 to PHP84.70 per liter. (PNA)

