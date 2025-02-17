cdn mobile

Gasoline, diesel to go up by 80 centavos per liter starting Feb. 18

By: Kris Crismundo - Philippine News Agency February 17,2025 - 12:48 PM

Fuel price adjustments will be implemented tomorrow February 18. Gasoline and Diesel will increase by 80 centavos per liter while kerosene will increase by 10 centavos per liter. \ Inquirer file photo

Fuel price adjustments will be implemented tomorrow February 18. Gasoline and Diesel will increase by 80 centavos per liter while kerosene will increase by 10 centavos per liter. \ Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices at the pump are set to increase on Tuesday, as oil firms announced below P1 price hike.

In separate advisories, Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, Seaoil, and Shell said they will increase gasoline and diesel prices by 80 centavos per liter, while Seaoil and Shell will also adjust upward the prices of kerosene by 10 centavos per liter.

READ:

Fuel prices drop by up to 30¢/L starting Tuesday

Mixed fuel price adjustments set on Tuesday, February 4

These oil firms will hike fuel prices as early as 6 a.m. of Feb. 18.

Other industry players are expected to follow suit with the oil price hike announcement.

The upward adjustment on oil prices this week came after companies implemented a minimal rollback in the previous week at 10 centavos per liter for gasoline and diesel and 30 centavos for kerosene.

With the oil price rollback last week, gasoline prices in Metro Manila range from PHP52 to PHP77.87 per liter; diesel, between PHP50 to PHP74.60 per liter; and kerosene from PHP72.54 to PHP84.70 per liter. (PNA) 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: diesel, gasoline, kerosene
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.