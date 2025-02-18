cdn mobile

PB member urges SSS to suspend hike in contribution rates

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram February 18,2025 - 11:04 AM

Inquirer File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Board Member of the Cebu Provincial Government has called out the Social Security System (SSS) for proceeding with hikes in contribution.

Glenn Anthony Soco of Cebu’s 6th District urged the SSS to suspend the implementing the increase in members’ contribution.

In a resolution he filed during the Provincial Board’s regular session on Monday, Feb. 17, Soco pointed out that the new contribution rates are burdensome both for business owners and employees.

The board member, who is also an entrepreneur, described SSS’ decision to impose new contribution rates as ‘untimely.’

“This Body strongly condemns the increase in SSS contributions. It is not only untimely and unconscionable; it is can likewise be considered unjust,” Soco said.

The increase will likewise affect self-employed individuals, household and domestic workers, and even overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), he added.

The new schedule of SSS contribution rate took effect last January, with increase of up to 15 percent from 14 percent in 2024.

This marks the final tranche of hikes under Republic Act (RA) No. 11199, which began in 2019.

But lawmakers, like Soco, questioned the effectiveness of the additional contribution made, adding that it may not even achieve its intended purpose.

“The increase in contribution does not directly translate to increase in benefits to its members. In fact, there were several calls for greater transparency in the use of the system’s funds, enforcement of its collections, better operations and managements, etc.” Soco explained.

“It was even scrutinized that the increase does not positively and directly affect its members as there is no increase in the latter’s benefits and the monthly pensions received by them remain at the current rates,” he added.

