University of Cebu’s Atty. Augusto W. Go’s Vision: A Blueprint for Cebu’s Future Through Sports, Education, and Innovation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On February 8, 2025, Atty. Augusto W. Go, Chairperson of the University of Cebu (UC) and the driving force behind the AWG Group of Companies, recently unveiled a series of projects at a media conference held at Treewoods Residences.

His vision, clearly articulated throughout the event, focuses on empowering the community through strategic investments in sports, education, and cutting-edge technology.

This philosophy extends beyond the traditional classroom, encompassing the development of world-class sporting facilities and embracing technological advancements like Artificial Intelligence, demonstrating a holistic approach to community development.

Magnum Sports Complex Redefines Cebu’s Sports Landscape

A major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Magnum Sports Complex. This ₱300 million, 1.5-hectare project, slated for completion in March 2025, is a testament to Atty. Go’s belief in the power of sports and recreation.

Architect Maxwell Espina, the project’s architect and designer, detailed the complex’s features, which include three FIBA-standard indoor basketball courts, tennis court, climbing wall, golf simulator, game arcade, sports bar and restaurant, gym, salon, and variety of food kiosks. Architect Espina also highlights the ample parking space that can accommodate over 100 vehicles.

Cebu Coliseum Upgrades Prioritize Safety and Comfort

A major highlight of the conference was the unveiling of the Magnum Sports Complex. This ₱300 million, 1.5-hectare project, slated for completion in March 2025, is a testament to Atty. Go’s belief in the power of sports and recreation.

Architect Maxwell Espina, the project’s architect and designer, detailed the complex’s features, which include three FIBA-standard indoor basketball courts, tennis court, climbing wall, golf simulator, game arcade, sports bar and restaurant, gym, salon, and variety of food kiosks. Architect Espina also highlights the ample parking space that can accommodate over 100 vehicles.

University of Cebu Leads the Way in AI Education and Scholarship Opportunities

Atty. Go’s forward-thinking approach to education is exemplified by the launch of UC’s new AI program and course, starting in the next school year.

“We talk about AI, but we don’t understand anything about AI,” he observed, emphasizing the importance of equipping students with the skills needed for the future.

Dr. Ofelia Maña, VC for Business Development and Innovation at UC, provided details on the new program, the BSCS-AI. This innovative program, launching in the 2025-2026 school year at UC Main, UC LM, and UC Banilad, integrates a robust computer science foundation with specialized training in AI.

Dr. Maña highlighted the program’s focus on preparing students for leadership roles in the age of AI, with career paths ranging from machine learning engineers to AI researchers. Students will have access to the new, state-of-the-art University of Cebu AI Laboratory, a ₱40 million investment demonstrating UC’s commitment to providing exceptional resources. Enrollment for the BSCS-AI program opens in May 2025.

Atty. Go also announced significant scholarship opportunities for high-achieving senior high school students, stating,

These scholarships, providing both monthly and book allowances, demonstrate his commitment to making education accessible to deserving students. These scholarships will be available for board courses, Information Technology, Computer Engineering, and the new AI Computer Program.

Atty. Go: A Call for Collaboration

Atty. Go stressed the importance of partnership in realizing his vision for Cebu. His call for collaboration underlines a deep understanding of the power of collective effort in driving progress.

From investments in sports and infrastructure to advancements in education and technology, Atty. Go’s initiatives, fueled by his passion and commitment, promise to shape a brighter future for the city.