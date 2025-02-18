Cebu hawk-owl also delisted from Endangered species

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More good news for Cebu’s wildlife.

Another bird species endemic to the island province just got delisted from the Red List of Endangered birds of the International Union for Conservation and Nature (IUCN).

The status of the Cebu hawk-owl, with the local name boobook, has been upgraded from Endangered to Vulnerable, the Philippines Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Inc. (PBCFI) said.

The boobook is a species of hawk-owl endemic to Cebu.

PBCFI’s announcement also came just a day after they confirmed that the IUCN has likewise removed another endemic species from the list of endangered birds – the black shama (locally known as siloy).

READ

Cebu’s siloys no longer endangered

The Nug-as Forest of Alcoy beckons

Rare greater white-fronted goose spotted in Ilocos Norte park

The previous population estimate for the Cebu hawk-owls were at 400 but recent studies, as cited by BirdLife International, showed that their number could reach up to 900.

BirdLife is an international alliance of non-profit groups aimed at promoting bird conservation.

Meanwhile, it is important to note that while the hawk-owl is no longer endangered, their population has remained at risk of extinction.

In the IUCN Red List, Vulnerable is the third most serious conservation status.

It meant that species tagged under this classification are still under threat for various reasons, ranging from small population size to limited geographic range.

The Cebu hawk-owls, scientific name: Ninox rumseyi, are only found within the forests of Alcoy, Argao, Dalaguete, and Boljoon.

The IUCN classified the boobooks before as Endangered due to massive habitat loss brought by deforestation and destruction.

Conservation Efforts

The population trend of the Cebu hawk-owls are possibly stable, BirdLife reported, but urged constant monitoring.

“In the absence of other threats, the population trend is therefore suspected to be stable,” they explained.

Experts, in addition, recommended for local governments to implement conservation efforts, like promoting awareness of the Cebu boobooks, to save the species from extinction.

They also suggested for researchers and avian scientists to continue investigate their population densities in different habitats.

“Carry out experiments in different habitats with nest-boxes and prey-sampling equipment to elucidate key habitat components for the species, but these should proceed with caution so as not to potentially affect populations of some other highly threatened taxa (most notably the Cebu Flowerpecker Dicaeum quadricolor) (Jakosalem et al. 2013),” BirdLife explained.

The boobook

Previously thought as a subspecies of the Philippine hawk-owl, a group of avian researchers classified them as different species.

Unlike the Philippine hawk-owls, the boobooks have large, yellow eyes.

But the most distinct trait the boobook has that set them apart from their cousins is their melody, which usually ends with a low note.

A Philippine hawk-owl, on the other hand, has monotonous hoots.

The boobooks are also known as monogamous creatures, similar to the critically endangered Philippine Eagle.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP