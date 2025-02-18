‘Chorizo de Cebu: Cebu City aims to strengthen its promotion

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As part of the 88th Charter Day celebration of Cebu City, the local government, through its Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) and the City Market Authority, hosted the first ‘Chorizo De Cebu’ festival.

The event opened on Monday, February 17 and will run until February 21, Friday, at the Plaza Sugbo grounds in front of the Cebu City Hall.

According to the city’s information office, DVMF Head, Dr. Alice Utlang, credited the idea of the festival to City Market Authority Chairman Ed Karlon Rama.

Chorizo is a Filipino pork sausage and is one of the dishes that Cebuanos are proud of.

“I am very happy nga naa tay festival na karon sa chorizo. I think kaning chorizo making is one of the aspects nga kinahanglan gyud nato i-promote ilabi na diri sa siyudad sa Sugbo. Everybody talks of our puso making, everybody talks of our lechon making, but seldom ra gyud kaayo ang atong chorizo making,” Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia said in his speech on Monday.

(I am very happy that we have now this festival on chorizo. I think chorizo making is one of the aspects that we really need to promote especially in Cebu City. Everybody talks of our puso making, everybody talks of our lechon making, but seldom do we talk about our chorizo making.)

“I think the government, through the DVMF and even the tourism sector, should help promote ang atong (our) chorizo industry because important kaayo ni siya (this is very important) because this is part of our history, this is also part of our culture,” he added.

In a press conference that followed, Garcia expressed his hopes of meeting the original maker of Chorizo De Cebu to recognize them in the Heritage Awards.

Garcia said that he would be looking forward to endeavor to promote Chorizo de Cebu, so that tourists here would not only get to familiarize puso (hanging rice) and lechon.

“One of the things that we should also be known for is our Chorizo de Cebu which is very much liked by other places in the Philippines. So, that’s one. Dugay naman kaayo ni ang (This is already here for a long time, this) Chorizo making, so akong gipapangita ang original gyud nga (unta) makit-an (so I am looking for the original that we hope we can find), the original Chorizo de Cebu, the flavor, the taste, etc.,” he added.

Aside from that, this festival aims not only to promote the product but to help the businesses that prospered through Chorizo-making, Garcia said in his speech.

Different stalls showcasing their Chorizo products can be found at the Plaza Sugbo grounds. Some offered free-tasting during its inaugural ceremony.

The 88th Charter Day of Cebu City will be on February 24, Monday.

