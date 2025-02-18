Cebu City buy-bust: 3 nabbed with over P1.7M ‘shabu’

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A 51-year-old man, together with his son and his girlfriend, were arrested in buy-bust operation in Brgy. Duljo Fatima in Cebu City early on Tuesday morning, February 18.

Law enforcers also recovered suspected shabu estimated to cost over P1.7 million from their possession.

The arrested individuals were identified as Henry Saso, 51; his girlfriend Mary Ann Garcia, 48; and his son Vinz Saso, 31, who are all from Brgy. Duljo Fatima.

Cebu City buy-bust

In a report, police said that following weeks of surveillance and intelligence gathering, they planned the buy-bust operation against the three suspects.

They sent a poseur buyer to transact with them at around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday along P. Fatima Street in Brgy. Duljo.

After the transaction was complete, policemen who were waiting in the area, arrested the suspects.

Police said they recovered 252 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P1,734,000 during the operation.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of the Mambaling Police Station while the police prepare for the filing of drug charges against them.

Police said that the seized substances will also be subjected to an examination at the Regional Forensic Unit 7.

Anti-drug campaign

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Redrico Atienza Maranan, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that their anti-illegal drugs campaign will remain relentless.

“This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in our community. We will continue our intensified efforts to dismantle drug networks and bring those responsible to justice,” Maranan said in a statement.

