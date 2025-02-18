Mandaue’s PDAO shifts to use of PVC-type IDs to prevent fraud

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO) in Mandaue City has already shifted to the use of PVC-type identification cards that are equip with a QR code to prevent fraud and the proliferation of fake IDs here.

Joseph Jumantoc, president of the PWD Federation in Mandaue City and the regional president for Central Visayas, said that the use of the new IDs is a proactive measure.

She said that they had been getting reports on the use of fake IDs in Cebu City and in other parts of the region. They do not want this to happen in Mandaue City.

READ: Mandaue City PWDs to receive P2K increase in financial aid

In addition, Jumantoc said that members of the Restaurant Owners of the Philippines (Resto PH) have expressed their concerns over the misuse of PWD IDs to avail of discounts, which is already affecting the revenues, especially of the small and family-owned business.

Republic Act 10754 or “An Act Expanding the Benefits and Privileges of Persons with Disability” allows the grant of a 20% discount and VAT exemption on certain goods and services, such as food, medicine, transportation, and medical care to those who own PWD IDs.

READ: Mandaue City seniors, PWDs to receive cash assistance early

PWD IDs

Jumantoc said they started the distribution of the new PWD IDs in August 2024. However, these were only given to their new members and those who recently renewed their membership.

PWD IDs are valid for five years before these will be renewed. It will take time before all of their members will be able to get hold of the new IDs, she said.

READ: Mandaue City to establish recreational area for PWDs

In addition to the use of the new IDs, the PWD office in Mandaue City has also adopted the online records-keeping of their members, PhilHealth registration and member verification.

Financial assistance

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Government started on Tuesday, February 18, the distribution of the first tranche of the financial assistance for registered and qualified PWDs.

Beneficiaries received P4, 000 or half of the P8, 000 assistance for 2025. The second tranche of the assistance will be given in November.

Jumantoc said that the amount already includes the P2, 000 increase in the city’s annual assistance to PWDs.

In 2024, PWDs received a total of P6, 000 from the city government.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP