Asturias shooting: Suspect in killing of brgy captain, wife, nabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines- The police have arrested one of the suspects in the shooting to death of a barangay captain and his wife in Asturias town northern Cebu in 2023.

The suspect in the Asturias shooting was nabbed by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-7 agents while riding a motorcycle in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City on Monday noon, February 17, 2025.

He was identified as Robert Ubalde alias Obet or Kapoy, 26 years old, with a live-in partner, and a resident of Sitio Bohol-Bohol, Brgy. Looc in Mandaue City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Regino Maramag, chief of the intelligence section of CIDG-7, said that the suspect was the driver of the motorcycle that was used when they killed Mario Delfin Tundag, barangay captain of barangay Manguio and his wife Edna Awit Tundag.

The couple was riding a motorcycle from Balamban and was about to go home when the suspects followed them using a motorcycle that was driven by Ubalde. When they reached the national highway of Barangay Poblacion in Asturias, the victims were shot by the suspects which resulted in their deaths.

Ubalde was identified through a CCTV footage that authorities have recovered from the municipal hall.

Witnesses also positively identified the Asturias shooting suspects, who were currently facing charges for multiple murder.

“Sa resolution ng fiscal sa Toledo, nilabasan sila ng warrant so ito yung ginamit natin sa pag-aresto natin sa suspect (Robert Ubalde) “, Police Lt. Col. Maramag said.

Lt. Col. Maramag said that based on their investigation, personal grudge was tagged as the motive of the crime after they discovered that the victim had an enemy.

Ubalde said that he knew the gunman since he was the one who contacted him.

The gunman was already arrested on September 17, 2024, for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Sa ngayon on going pa investigation namin sa mga cohorts nitong dalawa…yung gun man is merong exprience sa gun-for-hire”, he added.

Ubalde also narrates that he was picked up by the gunman from Mandaue City to Asturias town using his motorcycle.

“Naay nitawag nako kalit nga ipakuha didto ang firearms sa shooting range sa Asturias,” Ubalde said.

They first tried to execute the killing of the barangay captain on March 13, 2023, however, their motorcycle suddenly broke.

The following day, March 14, 2023, they pursued their plan and successfully killed the barangay captain and his wife.

Ubalde added that they used a caliber .45 in killing the victims, wherein they were paid P40,000.

After committing the crime, the Asturias shooting suspects fled to Balamban town, however, they only reached barangay Uwak since Ubalde was already trembling.

“Mao to gilabay iyahang jacket, ako nag-ilis nalang pud ko, gibilin akong motor, ako to gilabay na tanang detalye nga kanang paggamit sa krimen”, he added.

Afterward, they rode a tricycle to Balamban and a bus to Naga. From Naga City, they traveled to Barangay Pardo in Cebu City, and they rode a taxi to Mandaue City, where they reside.

“Mangayo kog pasaylo sa pamilya sa biktima nga nadala ra gyud ko sa trigger mao ra, mangayo kog pasaylo”, he said.

He explained that he only got involved in this wrongdoing due to financial challenges.

