Yee embarks in first PH team duathlon international race

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano duathlon hotshot Franklin Ferdie Yee will embark in his first international stint as a member of the Philippine men’s duathlon team in the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships Manama scheduled on February 22.

Yee along with the rest of the Philippine team flew to Manama, Bahrain on Tuesday, February 18, to compete in the Olympic-distance duathlon race.

They will vie in this race which features a 5-kilometer run, 30k bike, and 5k run distance that will traverse a relatively hot and humid course in the middle of Manama, Bahrain.

Yee was recently named by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) in the official list of the Philippine men’s duathlon team.

MEN’S ELITE DIVISION

Joining him in the race are veteran John Leerams Chicano, Raymund Torio, Maynard Pecson, and John Ciron who will vie in the men’s elite division.

They are joined by coaches Melvin Fausto and George Vilog.

In the women’s division, multiple Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) triathlon gold medalist Kim Mangrobang leads the Philippine team along with Merry Trupa, Jena Valdez, and Bea Quiambao.

This race serves as a qualifier for the 2025 World Games that will be held in Chengdu, China.

The other countries vying for the February 22 race are Iran, China, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Morocco, Japan, United Kingdom, Poland, and Mongolia.

