14 Cebuanas make it to final round of national futsal tryouts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Fourteen Cebuana futsal hopefuls were called back on the final day of the two-day Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team tryouts held at Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) in Barangay Punta Princesa.

The tryouts, which began on Monday and concluded on Tuesday, February 18, saw over 40 futsal players from various clubs and schools across the Visayas showcase their skills in hopes of earning a spot on the national squad.

The Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team is set to compete in the highly anticipated first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Manila this November.

Aspiring players came not only from Cebu but also from Negros Oriental and Eastern Visayas, reflecting the region’s growing talent pool.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) and the Philippine Women’s Futsal National Team partnered with the Cebu Regional Football Association (CRFA) to organize the tryouts.

According to CRFA President Engr. Rodney Orale, 14 of the 22 players invited back for the second day were from Cebu, reinforcing the island’s reputation as a futsal hotbed.

“As of last night, we had a strong turnout, with more than 40 players trying out. Today, 14 of those called back are from Cebu, while the rest hail from other parts of the Visayas,” said Orale.

“There will be additional tryouts in Davao and NCR. Hopefully, by the end of February, we’ll have a list of the final hopefuls.”

Among those invited for the second day were former Philippine youth football members Celina Salazar of Saint Theresa’s College, Jodi Marie Banzon of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, and Jelena Loren Soon of Cebu Elite.

The rest include Kiara Trozzi (NOMADS/Futboleras), Loren Marie Soriano (SBFC), Renalyn Ediza (EVRFA), Glyndale Ahoba (Cebu Elite), Mariane Yman (Stallions FC), Melona Rafil (NORFA), Jamila Walog (UP Cebu), Trizza Mae Musni (USC), Jayne Pinero (Old Skol FC), Jasmine Lanada (UP Cebu), Juliana Grace (UP Cebu), Jenny Rose Roble, Jocy Mae Natural (UP Cebu), Louviella Kyle Cueva (SHS-AdC), Pia Jumamoy (STC), Joyce Gemberva (NORFA), Romila Dela Cruz (Selmarfa), and Julia Simone Ynot (SHS-AdC).

The search for the best futsal talents continues, with upcoming tryouts scheduled in Davao and the National Capital Region (NCR). The final roster is expected to be announced by the end of February.

