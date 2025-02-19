Chorizo De Cebu, another Cebuano pride: What makes it special?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is very much known for its tourist attractions, having been situated in a tropical country rich in pristine beaches.

Beyond that, Cebu is also a culinary hotspot, with its famous lechon, always taking the center stage in the menu.

But aside from this delicacy, Cebu also takes pride with a pork sausage that is usually served during breakfast or brunch; and that is—the Chorizo De Cebu.

As part of the 88th Charter Day celebration of Cebu City, the local government, through its Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) and the City Market Authority, hosted the first ‘Chorizo De Cebu’ festival.

The event runs from February 17-21, 2025. DVMF Head, Dr. Alice Utlang, credited the idea of the festival to City Market Authority Chairman Ed Karlon Rama.

Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia expressed his hopes of meeting the original maker of Chorizo De Cebu to recognize them in the Heritage Awards.

Garcia said that he would be looking forward to the endeavor to promote Chorizo de Cebu, so that tourists here would not only get to familiarize themselves with puso (hanging rice) and lechon.

Chorizo De Cebu

Chorizo is a sausage that originated in Spain. Its influence extends to many countries, not only in the Philippines. Due to centuries of Spanish colonization, Filipino cuisine has also embraced many Spanish flavors, including chorizo, which has been adapted into local variations.

The ingredients of Chorizo vary depending on the place, but the basic ingredients are ground pork, fat, sausage/hog casing, paprika, chili, garlic, salt, and vinegar.

Now, what makes Chorizo De Cebu distinct from other regions or provinces in the Philippines?

Manuel Lumpayao, who has been selling and making Chorizo De Cebu for over 30 years, shared his perspective on the distinct quality of Chorizos in Cebu. He was one of the vendors selling their products at the Chorizo De Cebu festival.

“Para nako, ang Chorizo man gud sa uban kay para malong last ang ilahang produkto kay more on salt (ang ibutang) and then sa Cebu, imbis nga salt ang ibutang, sugar ang gihimong preservatives para mo act siya as natural preservative sa produkto. Dili na ka mo add og lain pang pampreserve,” Lumpayao said.

(For me, the chorizo of the others for their product to last long, it would more salt (they would add on it) and then in Cebu, instead of putting salt, sugar was made as preservatives so that it will act as a natural preservative of the product. You need not add other preservatives.)

This is also why he believes that Chorizo De Cebu is popularly known for having a sweet and garlicky flavor.

According to the Sugar Nutrition Resource Centre, when sugar is added to fresh foods like fruits and vegetables, it creates an osmotic effect. This process would cause sugar to draw out water from the food, hence, lowering its water activity.

Since bacteria require water to thrive and reproduce, reducing the water activity decreases the availability of free water molecules, therefore, creating an environment that restricts microbial growth and survival.

Aside from sugar, the Chorizo product of the Lumpayao family uses wine as another natural preservative.

“Sa Spaniards man tingali ni na-inspire nga paghimo, unya na adopt sa Pinoy, labi na diri sa Cebu. Murag na enhance gyud og maayo ang ilahang produkto gikan sa Spain. Pagkaabot diri (sa Cebu) nagka upgrade. Mao nang nigawas ang Chorizo De Cebu,” Lumpayao said.

(I think the Spaniards inspired the making, and this was adopted by Pinoys, especially here in Cebu. It seemed like their product from Spain has really been enhanced. When it reached here (in Cebu) it was upgraded. That is what came out, the Chorizo De Cebu.)

Moreover, to make their Chorizo products stand out from the competition in the market, Lumpayao shared that all of them had “secret ingredients” to which they could never disclose to anyone.

“Di gyud na siya mawa kay mura gyud na siya og anting-anting. Naa gyud na. Lain-lain og tighimo, pero same ang concept, naay garlic ug ground pork. Kana nga ingredients di na mawa basically sa Chorizo,” he added.

(It would never disappear because it would seem like a charm. That is there. Different makers, but the concept is the same, there is garlic and ground pork. Those ingredients would not disappear basically for Chorizo.)

Leo, another Chorizo vendor and maker, also shared the same sentiments. There is always a “secret ingredient” that can make their products stand out from others.

How to cook the Chorizo

Cooking the Chorizo is easy, but it depends on the type.

Leo and Manuel said that if you are cooking the Chorizo with the hog casing, the vendors said it is best to cook it with water because it would evaporate later. Eventually, the Chorizo will release its oil.

Meanwhile, in cooking the skinless chorizo, it is a different approach. You have to remove the plastic casing because it is harmful to your health. When you cook, you just have to add a little bit of oil or water and wait until it turns golden brown.

Shelf life

Freshly made Chorizos must be stored properly for longer shelf life.

Lumpayao said that if the Chorizos would not be stored in the freezer, it would only have a three day shelf life. While if it is frozen, it could last up to more than a month.

“Basta dili lang mausab iyahang temperature kanang labas-pasok sa freezer kay makacause siya og spoilage,” he said.

(As long as its temperature would not change, due to the getting it out and putting it in the freezer, because that can cause spoilage.)

