Global ink masters on Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2025

Global tattoo masters and artists converged in Cebu for the city’s largest international tattoo convention, coinciding with this year’s Sinulog Festival.

“Our primary goal is to bring international tattoo convention experiences directly to local artists RONNIE MACAPAGAL ORGANIZER”

The Kapatik World Tattoo Expo 2025, held on January 16-17 at the IEC Convention Center Cebu (IC3), marked its second successful year, bringing together renowned tattoo artists and enthusiasts from around the world.

A global stage for tattoo art

Strategically scheduled alongside the Philippines’ biggest festival, Sinulog, the two-day event drew thousands of visitors eager to immerse themselves in the vibrant tattoo culture. Attendees witnessed professional tattoo competitions showcasing the finest artistry and an exclusive tattoo merchandise marketplace featuring brands and artists locally. “Our primary goal is to bring international tattoo convention experiences directly to local artists,” shared Ronnie Macapagal, event organizer and proprietor of Ronnie’s Tattoo Studio, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

For Cebu-based tattoo artists, this means a world-class tattoo experience without leaving the city, a milestone for the local tattoo community. Macapagal emphasized the event’s growing international presence, with an increased number of global artists and distinguished judges from the worldwide tattoo community. “This year, we’ve significantly expanded our international reach, welcoming more artists and judges who bring their expertise and artistry to Cebu,” he explained.

After two days of intense artistry and collaboration, here are the standout winners who left a lasting mark on this year’s expo.

BEST OF SHOW – Black & Gray Category

Champion – Ericson Roxas P100,000 Cash Prize Winner

1st Runner Up – Emki Figuracion

2nd Runner Up – Chique Jerusalem

BEST OF SHOW – Color Category

Champion – Renato Amos P100,000 Cash Prize Winner

Runner Up – Ricks Nayupac

2nd Runner Up – John Lord Pablo

TATTOO OF THE DAY 1 (Black & Gray Category)

Champion – Noriel Domenden

2nd Place – Marlon Jon Maristela

3rd Place – Daewon

TATTOO OF THE DAY 2 (Color Category)

Champion – Jesrel Terante

2nd Place – Ray Recbot

3rd Place – Dencio Ceniza

Each artist brought a distinct perspective to the competition, proving that tattooing is more than just body art—it’s an evolving, sophisticated form of personal expression.

The future of tattoo conventions in Cebu

As the Kapatik World Tattoo Expo continues to make waves, Macapagal expressed confidence in Cebu’s potential as a premier destination for world-class tattoo conventions. “Tattoo conventions have gained immense popularity worldwide, and Cebu, being a major metropolitan hub, is the perfect place to host an event of this caliber,” he shared.

While plans for the third installment are still in development, the organizing team is committed to making it even bigger and better.“Syempre, plan namin is laging gagalingan. Kung ano man ang nagawa ng first to second [conventions], mas gagalingan namin sa third, mas mag-eenjoy sila. Although wala pang concrete plans for a third one, but definitely later,” Macapagal confirmed.

For updates and more information about the Kapatik World Tattoo Expo, visit their official Facebook page: Kapatik World Tattoo Expo.