The Residences at Maayo: Blending healthcare and comfort into a senior’s paradise

The Residences at Maayo (TRAM) is the residence home where your seniors can experience the harmony of wellness and comfort all in one community.

Strategically located at the top of The Hospital at Maayo in the vibrant city of Mandaue, TRAM is more than just a retirement home, it is a community where residents can socialize, participate in wellness activities, and enjoy shared spaces that help them stay active and reminisce their youthful spirit.

When staying at The Residences at Maayo, you can always count on the people around to support your emotional and mental well-being, making life more enjoyable physically, mentally, and spiritually.

Beyond its thoughtfully designed accommodations, TRAM promotes a holistic approach to senior living, ensuring that residents enjoy an engaging and fulfilling life that includes, 24/7 medical assistance and monitoring, personalized health and wellness programs, nutritiously chef-prepared meals, and medication management and support.

Accommodations Tailored to Your Senior’s Needs

The Residences at Maayo go beyond giving just a room, but a home that emits a warm, welcoming, and secure environment where residents can enjoy their golden years with dignity, independence, and joy.

TRAM provides a variety of room options to suit the preferences and lifestyles you desire with all the amenities you need for comfortable living. Their Regular Occupancy Rooms, ideal for those who prefer a cozy and practical living space; and Semi-Suite Rooms for those who prefer a more spacious and upgraded environment.

A Team Committed to Care

Every interaction, no matter how small, makes a lasting impact on their residents.

At The Residences at Maayo, every day is a new opportunity to create a nurturing, caring, and vibrant community for their residents. Beyond the beautiful facility and exceptional services lies the true heart of their home—their dedicated staff. From healthcare support and housekeeping, to culinary experts and administrative professionals, every team member plays a critical role in ensuring that the residents feel safe, respected, and genuinely cared for.

In its heart, it is through the hardworking, committed, and caring people behind the scenes, who create the heart and soul of The Residences at Maayo where it’s not just a retirement home—it is a modern and well-designed living space that blends hospitality with healthcare.

Come visit and explore the warmth of The Residences at Maayo!

For appointments and inquiries, contact 0912 773 3702 or visit the 12th floor of The Hospital at Maayo, Plaridel Street, Alang-Alang, Mandaue City.