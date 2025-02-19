ARQ Sports unveils ‘Engkwentro 15’ Masbate fight card

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu-based ARQ Boxing Promotions through ARQ Sports will treat Masbateños to a top-tier boxing fight card in the 15th installment of the “Engkwentro” on March 8, in Cawayan, Masbate.

This fight card promoted in partnership with Cawayan Mayor Edgar Condor features a total of 10 professional bouts.

Its mainer will have ARQ’s lone welterweight contender, Rodel “The Hulk” Wenceslao, against Atchariya Wirojanasunobol of Thailand for the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International welterweight title.

The 31-year-old Wenceslao from Kananga, Leyte, has dramatically revived his career since joining the ARQ Boxing Stable. Once considered a struggling journeyman, Wenceslao has racked up an impressive eight-fight winning streak since 2022.

He now boasts a record of 22 wins (11 by knockout), 19 losses, and two draws.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old Wirojanasunobol has a 15-5 record with seven knockouts and has tested his skills on the road, fighting in China, Australia, and Kazakhstan.

Adding excitement to the fight card is the double-Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) youth championship bouts featuring Speedy Boy Acope and one of ARQ’s rising prospects’ Angelus Pilapil.

Acope takes on Peter Estellier for an eight-rounder showdown for the PBF Youth 130-pounder title, while Pilapil squares off with John Rey Labajo also for eight rounds for the PBF 112lbs title.

Completing the fight card are Berland Robles against Anferne Palarca, April Jay Abne versus Anthony Gilbuela, Emje Feliceldas vs. Kier Torregoza, Mark Gil Gandi vs. Justin Carl Apat, Joney Mar Loreño vs. Jhonrey Vios, Jubert Kahimat vs. Jhunrix Villaroz, and Dave Bacang vs. Rebin Crish Paclawon.

