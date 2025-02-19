Escudero: Senators did not feel threatened by Duterte’s kill remark

MANILA, Philippines—Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero thinks none of his colleagues felt threatened by former President Rodrigo Duterte’s joke about killing 15 senators to create vacancies in the Senate.

Duterte made the remark during the proclamation rally of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas senatorial bets at Club Filipino in San Juan City last February 13.

“If we can kill around 15 senators, we can all go in,” the former president said.

READ: Robin Padilla: Digong is non-violent; he’s kind and religious

Although there was no discussion with colleagues about Duterte’s latest controversial statement, Escudero said: “I don’t think any of the senators actually felt threatened by that remark.”

He was quick to answer in the negative, during a press briefing in Quezon City on Wednesday, when asked if he had any plan of bringing this issue to court.

READ: Rodrigo Duterte ‘kill senators’ quip: PNP-CIDG files raps vs ex-President

After all, Escudero said he did not feel alluded to by Duterte’s kill remark.

“Parang hindi ko naman naramdaman na isa ako dun sa 15 . Hindi ko alam kung sino pero parang hindi naman yata ako kasama dun,” the Senate chief told reporters.

READ: Lawmaker: Duterte’s ‘kill senators’ comment shouldn’t be taken lightly

(I didn’t really feel that I was one of the 15. I don’t know who they are, but it seems like I’m not part of it)

Still, Escudero believes that the best response to such remarks is through the ballots, and not by filing a lawsuit.

The Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has already filed criminal complaints against Duterte at the Department of Justice for unlawful utterances and inciting to sedition.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP