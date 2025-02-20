Cebu among Asia-Pacific’s ‘best cities’ – study

The radiant skyline of Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For its status as a major economic and tourism hub, an investment and tourism consultancy group named Cebu among the best 100 cities in Asia-Pacific for 2025.

Canadian firm Resonance ranked the Queen City of the South in the 92nd spot, next to Davao City.

Aside from its rich history and strong presence in the tourism industry, Cebu City earned its spot on the list due to its thriving information technology sector, Resonance said in their report.

They also cited big-ticket infrastructure projects like the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) to multiple mixed-used developments at the South Road Properties (SRP) being implemented here as other factors.

Experts also ranked Cebu City 17th in terms of Labor Participation, and 23rd in Air Quality.

Only three Philippines cities, including Cebu, were included in the list.

The capital Manila landed on the 53rd spot while Davao City on the 91st.

The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Cities is an inaugural report of the top cities where people would most like to live and visit, and where they believe they will find the best job opportunities.

Singapore beat over 140 cities in the region that were ranked in three categories – liveability, lovability and prosperity.

Rounding the top three were Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea).

In coming up with the list, Resonance analyzes principal cities with population of more than 1 million. Their methodology also involved using a combination of core statistics and user-generated data, from online sources to measure quality of place regarding experiential factors.

This data is then interpreted through their Livability, Lovability, and Prosperity categories to come up with the Place Power Score.

Resonance said that the Place Power Score reveals a city’s success in attracting visitors, talent, and businesses. /clorenciana

