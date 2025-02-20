Cesafi Season 25: UC rules men’s and boys’ beach volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters volleyball squad extended their reign with a four-peat championship, while their boys’ team also emerged victorious in the recently concluded Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) beach volleyball tournament in Liloan over the weekend.

The Webmasters secured the men’s division title after defeating the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 21-7 and 21-15, marking their fourth consecutive championship.

The men’s team consists of the same players who clinched the Cesafi men’s indoor volleyball title last December.

They are led by team captain and tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jose Illustrisimo, alongside Quiades Labos and Andrei Vincent Lapay.

“I am very proud of them and the team, sir. This victory is important because it brings honor and glory to our academe. The competition was tough, but we persevered because we knew that God, our family, UC, and our supporters were with us throughout this journey,” said UC men’s beach volleyball head coach John Abas.

Meanwhile, UC’s high school team, also the reigning Cesafi indoor boys’ volleyball champions, continued their dominance on the sand by defeating the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles in a come-from-behind victory, 14-21, 21-13, and 17-15.

What made the Webmasters’ season in Cesafi even more remarkable was their success in both the men’s and boys’ indoor volleyball tournaments last December.

On the other hand, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars made history by winning their sixth consecutive Cesafi girls’ beach volleyball championship.

Under the guidance of head coach Roldan Potot, the Lady Jaguars have dominated the competition since 2018, solidifying their legacy in Cesafi beach volleyball.

