WPS chopper incident: US hits China, vows support to PH

MANILA – The United States on Thursday described China’s recent dangerous flight maneuvers against a Filipino aircraft as “reckless” and a “threat” to navigation and overflight in the West Philippine Sea.

A People’s Liberation Army Navy helicopter, identified by tail number 68, performed dangerous WPS chopper incident towards a Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources aircraft while the latter was conducting a maritime domain awareness flight over the territorial airspace of Scarborough Shoal on Tuesday.

It follows a separate incident where a Chinese fighter jet deployed flares close to an Australian aircraft that was on a routine maritime patrol in the West Philippine Sea.

Amid such actions, State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the United States would continue to support its allies in the region, including the Philippines.

The official said Washington D.C. stands with Manila in condemning the Chinese PLA Navy for interfering with its maritime air operation.

“Reckless Chinese actions such as these are a threat to navigation and overflight in the South China Sea, and we will continue to support our allies and partners to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific,” she said.

“We call on China to refrain from coercive actions and settle its disputes peacefully in accordance with international law,” she added.

Meanwhile, she repeated that the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft – including those of its Coast Guard – anywhere in the West Philippine Sea.

In a separate statement, European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro conveyed his “deep concern” over the new WPS chopper incident.

He said reckless maneuvers in violation of International Civil Aviation Organization regulation “unnecessarily endangers lives” and that the EU stands with the Philippines in upholding international law, specifically the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 Arbitral Awards on the South China Sea. (PNA)

