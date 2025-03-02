FACES OF CEBU: Erma Mae Sanchez, Top 1, Respiratory Therapist Licensure Exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines – We rarely think twice about breathing—it’s automatic and effortless. Just breathe in, and breathe out.

But for Erma Mae Sanchez, a single moment of awareness turned into a life-changing realization, setting her on the path to pursuing respiratory therapy in college and, years later, attaining the top-one place in the Respiratory Therapist Licensure Exam.

Who is Erma Mae Sanchez?

Erma Mae Sanchez, 24 as of this writing, made history as the first Magna Cum Laude graduate of the Respiratory Therapy program at Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) in 2024.

As the youngest of three siblings and the daughter of Hermogenes and Emma Sanchez, she was determined to carve her own path—one that eventually led her to her passion for respiratory therapy.

“Respiratory therapy combines my love for science with my passion for serving others,” Sanchez shared with CDN Digital.

But her journey wasn’t without doubts. At times, she questioned whether she had chosen the right path. However, as she immersed herself in the field, her passion grew—shaping her into the person she is today.

Born in Cebu City, Erma spent her childhood in Ormoc City, Leyte, until she was 13. However, when Typhoon Yolanda devastated Ormoc in 2012, her family made the difficult decision to return to Cebu City and start anew.

Erma’s journey to the top

Erma’s journey to the top wasn’t a walk in the park. Like anyone chasing a dream, she faced struggles, made sacrifices, and had moments of doubt. But with unwavering faith and determination, she pushed through and eventually claimed the golden prize.

“Like everyone else, I studied hard and gave my best. If anything, I focused on faith, consistency, and maintaining a balanced approach throughout the process.”

Juggling school, reviewing for the licensure exam, which made her stay in Manila her first time away from her family, and trying to enjoy life in her twenties wasn’t easy. The pressure eventually took a toll on Erma’s health.

“I also struggled with constant doubts and fears about whether I was good enough to handle patients’ lives. It was an overwhelming and stressful period, but my faith in God and the unwavering support of my family and friends kept me grounded and motivated,” Erma then expressed.

Erma: The topnotcher

The moment Erma saw her name at the top of the LERT results, a rush of emotions swept over her—surprise, joy, and relief. But more than anything, she felt truly grateful.

“More than anything, I felt an immense sense of gratitude—to God, my family, friends, mentors, and everyone who supported me throughout this journey. It was truly a memorable Valentine’s Day!” she shared.

Excited to share the news, Erma immediately told her sister. The celebration continued in their group chat, where she and her classmates exchanged messages of happiness and congratulations. Her family and friends couldn’t hide their pride, filling social media with warm messages that made the moment even more special.

Despite earning the top spot, Erma remains humble, saying there was nothing unusual that set her apart from other examinees.

“Like everyone else, I studied hard and gave my best. If anything, I focused on faith, consistency, and maintaining a balanced approach throughout the process,” she said.

For Erma, success wasn’t about being the best—it was about giving her best.

Future plans

In an interview with CDN Digital, Erma shared how important it is to stay true to the values that helped her reach this achievement. While she is still exploring her options, she is considering further studies or a career in teaching.

When asked if she would like to mentor future LERT takers, she happily said yes.

“I would love to teach future LERT examinees. I would be honored to guide and support aspiring respiratory therapists,” she shared.

Beyond her personal success, Erma hopes to make a difference in respiratory therapy in the Philippines. Since it is not as well-known as other healthcare jobs, she wants to raise awareness through education, advocacy, and better patient care.

“I aspire to contribute to elevating the quality and standards of respiratory therapy in the country while also promoting the crucial role of respiratory therapists—the unsung heroes of the healthcare team.”

She highlights the importance of balance—taking care of one’s health, studying smart, resting when needed, and trusting the process. Most of all, she encourages future LERT takers to believe in their hard work and have faith in God’s plan. Erma is indeed setting a great example for future Cebuano respiratory therapists.

Padayon, future Respiratory Therapists!