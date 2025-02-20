Palma urges faithful to pray for Pope Francis’ health

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma has urged Catholics here to pray for the recovery of Pope Francis who recently suffered a bout of double pneumonia.

Palma, in a statement on Thursday, Feb. 20, invited the faithful to pray for the pope’s health.

“On behalf of the Archdiocese of Cebu, I would like to solicit and ask for your fervent prayers for our Holy Father who we know is sick. In God’s love, we pray for his healing,” said Palma

“We know how much he means to us, and how much he loves us. In this prayer of healing, may he recover to good health, that he may continue to serve in the same zeal and charity for all of us,” he added.

Cardinal Jose Advincula of the Archdiocese of Manila has likewise appealed for the Catholics to pray for the healing of the Pope.

Pope Francis developed pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican said, after new tests showed a further complication in the condition of the 88-year-old pontiff that raised concerns about his ability to fight off the infection.

The Vatican said Francis’ respiratory infection also involves asthmatic bronchitis, which requires the use of cortisone antibiotic treatment.

“Laboratory tests, chest X-ray, and the Holy Father’s clinical condition continue to present a complex picture,” the Vatican said.

Nevertheless the pope, who had the upper lobe of his right lung removed as a young man, is in good spirits and is grateful for the prayers for his recovery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a late update.

Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital in a “fair” condition on Friday after a weeklong bout of bronchitis worsened.

On Monday, medical personnel determined that he was suffering from a polymicrobial respiratory tract infection, meaning a mix of viruses, bacteria and possibly other organisms had colonized in his respiratory tract. / with reports from Associated Press

