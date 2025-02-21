Otakufest 2025: Putting the Festival in Otakufest

Visayas’ most anticipated hobby convention makes its return to the first quarter, just in time to ring in the lunar new year! On February 22 – 23, 2025, see the sights at SM Seaside City Cebu’s Tower Garden for Otakufest’s 17th year. Doors open at 10:00 AM, so get there bright and early!

This season brings in a featured line-up of guests: Meet the industrious cosplayer from Malaysia, Mikki! Catch Dokibird, the sharp-shooting independent VTuber as she stops by Cebu on the Philippine leg of her world tour. Speaking of Cebu, be sure to visit the passionate homegrown artist Meream and support her original works! Give a warm welcome to the diligent Solleania, a local cosplay community member, as she represent. Otakufest’s mascot Ara-chan. Last but not least, Otakufest welcomes back a returning guest: the illustrious cosplayer Liabear.

You won’t want to miss out on the talents performing on stage at Otakufest 2025, spotlighting local voices and their stunning performances: Live bands Nami 波 and Final Fentanyl, dance group BROSFAM, idol group AS⭐FIRE, singer UniTori, independent Gaming VTuber ASHA and Viora Weisshart from Project VOLs.

Congoers and competitors alike will be happy to see Otakufest’s ongoing mainstay competitions such as Asian Pop Dance Competition, Kara-OK! Asian Singing Competition, and Solo Cosplay Skit Competition. If you’re someone who’s more inclined to the arts, Otakufest’s One-shot Comic Competition and Original Character Design Competition are the ones for you!

Otakufest wouldn’t be what it is without the collaboration and hard work of our local communities. Our partnered competitions and games are brought to you by the following organizations: Sabersturm Academy, RECCon, Haiiro Neko & The Greyscale Company, Cebu Mecha Society, Otakus and Cosplay Heads Association, and Orient Fighting Games Community. They’ve brought you competitions like: Sabersturm Competition, Dungeons & Dragons Competition, Yu-Gi-Oh Competition, On-the-Spot Gundam Building Competition, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Competition, Street Fighter 6 Competition, and Tekken 8 Competition.

Our partnered workshops are led by and brought to you by exceptional organizations and community partners: Cebu Animation Guild, Cebu Game Developers, Ran-Chii, Porplchic, and Yamaneko Cosplay Society. If you’re interested in picking up new skills,

they’ve brought you these workshops to enjoy at Otakufest: Animation Workshop, Game Development Workshop, Cosplay Make-up Workshop, Wig-styling Workshop, Crocheting Workshop, and Prop-making Workshop.

Head over to our Artist Alley and support local! Handmade with love, our tabling artists over a vast variety of works from fandoms to originals! Visit our artist’s booths and even participate in one of the many stamp rallies they over. Hop on to our Merchandise Menagerie and find collectibles and apparels that strike a chord with you. Make sure you visit the Exhibitors Emporium, where toys, gurines, and GunPla are proudly displayed for all to see.

Connecting the world one hobby at a time; Otakufest is a place for the community, by the community. Whether you’re a fan of Anime, K-pop, gaming, arts, and pop culture, Otakufest is a place for everyone of all ages. 🌙

Otakufest 2025 wouldn’t be possible with our sponsors. Otakufest 2025 is presented to you by Phoenix Kospurei Shoppu, Sushi Station by Nonki & co-presented by Virginia Food Inc. Otakufest 2025 is possible through Major Sponsors such as: Ane-Mi Online Shop, The Company Cebu, Macology 101 by Little Chef, iAcademy, the Lemon Co; and Minor Sponsor: Workplace Cafe. Otakufest is brought to you by: Sunstar, MyTV Cebu, CDN Digital, Cebu X-Geeks, VTuber News Drop, and Queen City Cebu.

For more information, visit their page Otakufest Ph