Gilas bows to Chinese Taipei, has 12-year win streak vs rival snapped

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas fell prey to Chinese Taipei for the first time in 12 years with an 84-91 stunning defeat in their FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers game on Thursday night at the Taipei Heiping Basketball Gymnasium.

Lin Ting-Chien put Chinese Taipei ahead for good, while Lu Chun-Hsiang delivered the heartbreaker to Gilas as they survived several Justin Brownlee attempts for a comeback in the fourth quarter.

Down by as much as 13 in the second half, Brownlee willed Gilas’ comeback in the final period and eventually helped put the Filipino side ahead, 82-81, with 3:15 left.

However, Lin made great use of Brandon Gilbeck’s screen on Scottie Thompson and hit the pick-and-pop three with 3:05 left for an 84-82 Chinese Taipei lead even as Gilbeck scored on a tip-in to up the lead to four in the next Chinese Taipei offensive set.

AJ Edu scored on a baseline jumper to keep Gilas in the game, but Lu answered with a dagger three with 47.1 seconds left even as Gilbeck scored another follow-up, this time a dunk, to ice the game.

Lin and Mohammad Gadiaga each scored 21 points for Chinese Taipei, which sealed third place in Group B following Hong Kong’s 51-92 loss to New Zealand.

With the win, Chinese Taipei kept its hopes of making the FIBA Asia Cup alive as they will play in the last-chance qualifier later this year.

Chinese Taipei hit 15 triples in the game with Lin and Gadiaga combining for seven.

Brownlee put up 39 points on 8-of-11 shooting from deep, six rebounds, eight assists, and one steal for Gilas, which dropped a game to Chinese Taipei for the first time since getting stunned right at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay on Aug. 3, 2013 during that year’s FIBA Asia Cup.

Edu put up 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, and one block in his first official game back for Gilas. (PNA)

