Cebu City to sue Michael Rama over unreturned government vehicle

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is prepared to file civil and criminal charges against dismissed mayor Michael Rama for failing to return a city-owned vehicle despite repeated demands from City Hall.

The Cebu City Legal Office (CLO) issued a final demand letter on February 19, 2025, ordering Rama to surrender within 24 hours a Toyota Hiace Super Grandia—a 14-seater van purchased for P3 million in 2022.

If he fails to comply, the city will take legal action.

“The vehicle remains in your possession despite multiple notices. You no longer have the right or authority to retain a Cebu City-owned vehicle following your dismissal from office,” the CLO’s letter stated.

Defiance and legal implications

The controversy stems from an earlier request on October 18, 2024, when the city first ordered Rama to return two government-issued vehicles: the Toyota Hiace Super Grandia and a Toyota Yaris Cross.

While the Yaris was returned last week, Rama has yet to surrender the van.

City officials said Rama initially refused to accept the demand letters, forcing them to escalate the matter. The Department of General Services (DGS) endorsed the case to the CLO for legal action after multiple failed attempts to retrieve the vehicle.

If Rama does not comply with the latest directive, he could face criminal and administrative cases for unauthorized use of government property, which may lead to further legal repercussions.

Dismissal and ongoing legal battle

Rama was dismissed from office by the Office of the Ombudsman in September 2024 after being found guilty of nepotism and grave misconduct for appointing two of his brothers-in-law to city government positions.

The ruling included perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Rama, however, refused to recognize the decision and continues to challenge it in court.

On January 15, 2025, the Ombudsman upheld his dismissal, rejecting his motion for reconsideration. On February 10, Rama escalated the case to the Supreme Court, questioning the Ombudsman’s jurisdiction and alleging violations of his constitutional rights.

Rama’s response

As of February 20, Rama has yet to respond to the latest demand formally. When reached for comment, he said he would address the issue in a press conference on February 21.

