Cebu City: Recent shootings not a cause for alarm, say police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An official of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) assured the public that the recent shooting incidents in Cebu City were not a cause for alarm as these were isolated and resolved in less than a day.

Law enforcers emphasized that policemen were quick to launch investigations, arrest suspects, and file cases for the immediate resolution of these cases.

In the previous days, there has been a few criminal incidents, ranging from alarms and scandal and shooting, that took place in Cebu City.

Among these incidents was the shooting of a retired Marine and a resident of a compound in Brgy. Punta Princesa perpetrated by their neighbor on Tuesday, February 18.

Another shooting incident happened in Brgy. Buhisan around six hours later which resulted in the hospitalization of a motorcycle rider.

At past 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 19, an accidental shooting was reported in Brgy. Kinasang-an wherein a woman was shot after her partner aimed at the floor in a fit of anger over her alleged infidelity.

Following these incidents that caused some locals to worry for their safety, police assured that authorities responded and solved the cases in less than a day.

“There’s nothing really to be afraid of. There’s nothing really to be alarmed about. Because these are isolated cases kani mga nahitabo nato diri sa Cebu City karon. Also, dili sad sa tanan nga mga insidente are involving use of illegal drugs,” stated Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO Deputy Director for Operations.

(There’s really nothing to be afraid of. There’s nothing really to be alarmed about. Because these are isolated cases these recent incidents here in Cebu City. Also, not all of those incidents are involving the use of illegal drugs.)

Macatangay said that these recent incidents were isolated cases, some of which happened due to relationships that turned sour and negligence in the use of firearms.

She also stated that most of the incidents did not involve the use of illegal drugs.

“I want to highlight this for everyone to know…ang atoang mga insidente diri sa Cebu City nga atong nabasahan sa news, sulbad ni tanan. Meaning arestado ang mga suspetsado, nafilean og case. And also, kato nga mga wala na-arrest, they were identified and also were filed cases upon,” added Macatangay.

(I want to highlight this for everyone to know …our incidents here in Cebu City that we read in the news, all of these are solved. Meaning, the suspects are arrested, and cases have been filed. And also, those who were not arrested, there were identified and cases were also filed against them.)

In order to minimize this type of criminal activities in the city, Macatangay said that a conference had been underway to come up with security strategies.

Among these strategies she shared was daily police roving and patrolling around the city especially on areas where a high volume of crimes was recorded.

Macatangay said that they would be cracking down on possession of firearms with expired licenses and intensifying their implementation of the city’s ordinances.

