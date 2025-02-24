Vista Land makes homeownership easy for Filipinos nationwide with MOVE

Vista Land continues to bring the lifelong dream of homeownership to generations of countless Filipinos across the archipelago with MOVE.

Filipinos deserve the best—this driving belief has been integral to Vista Land, its day-to-day operations, and is the secret to its success.

True to its meaning of Making Ownership at Vista Land Easy, the initiative streamlines the purchase of ready-for-occupancy (RFO) house-and-lot developments and condominium properties in 47 provinces and 149 cities and municipalities and encourages stronger affinity from prospective homeowners in a competitive market. From reservation to turnover, MOVE ensures a straightforward process, supported by a team of real estate professionals guiding buyers at every stage.

Simplifying the path to homeownership

With customized payment plans tailored to suit various financial goals, MOVE enables Filipinos residing locally or abroad to invest in their preferred homes. With an easy move-in option requiring only a three (3) percent down payment or up to 40 percent savings for spot cash payments, it empowers investors to take assured steps—from a young professional seeking independence from pakikipanirahan, a family in need of more space, an Overseas Filipino building in a better tomorrow for their loved ones back home, to achievers seeking the solace of refined living in homes in the sky. This offer is available for a limited time only and is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Ready homes when you are ready to make the move

Making Ownership at Vista Land Easy is part of the vision to transform thriving communities in the country. Each residence—whether it is the master planned developments called Vista Estates, themed upscale residences of Crown Asia, Camella’s premium forever homes for Filipinos, condominium properties of Vista Land, vertical villages of Vista Manors, and value-for-money starter homes of Lumina—is carefully planned to provide residents easy access to essential services and establishments. From recreational areas and educational institutions to healthcare and commercial hubs in transit-oriented settings, Vista Land cultivates self-sustaining locations that ensure well-lived lifescapes.

Camella in Panay Island: The perfect backdrop for a lifetime of memories

Panay Island is where white sand beaches, abundant marine life, fertile plains, and temperate highlands come together to create a stunning natural landscape. Beyond being rich in history, culture, and religious heritage, the island thrives as a major economic and tourism hub, continuously shaping the progress of the Western Visayas Region.

For over two decades, Camella has been an integral part of this flourishing island, developing three communities across Iloilo, Aklan, and Capiz. The Philippines’ largest homebuilder has provided families with homes that offer not just comfort, convenience, and security but also a higher standard of living inspired by the charm and vitality of the island. Whether nestled near the pristine coastlines or within buzzing city centers, Camella communities in Panay are places where families can grow, thrive, and create lasting memories.

Savannah in Georgia, Iloilo

Situated within Georgia, a 500-hectare Vista Land flagship estate in Iloilo, Savannah is an expansive community that balances stately elegance with modern convenience. Inspired by the historic charm of its namesake city, its architectural style pays homage to the colonial structures and well-preserved landscapes of the Deep South. More than a residential development, Savannah offers a well-rounded lifestyle featuring the St. Padre Pio Chapel, St. John’s Wort Academy, a football field, and a commercial hub, providing Ilonggos with diverse recreation, leisure, and entertainment options.

Savannah has established itself as a premium residential address in the region, combining aesthetic appeal with functional living spaces that cater to the diverse needs of modern families. Crafted with careful attention to well-being and an active lifestyle, amenities complement these residences to ensure residents have access to leisure, recreation, and essential services within their community.

Camella Aklan

Tucked away in the charming town of Numancia, Camella Aklan is an 11-hectare Italian-inspired enclave that offers both accessibility and exclusivity within the island. Half a kilometer away from the National Highway, the gated community leads out to Metro Kalibo in 10 minutes and the world-famous Boracay in under an hour. With the Kalibo Circumferential Road and the Kalibo Jetty Port, residents enjoy greater connectivity, reaching white-sand beaches by sea in less than 30 minutes. Just 20 minutes away, Kalibo International Airport opens doors to seamless domestic and international travel.

Residents of Camella Aklan enjoy a self-sustaining gated community equipped with a clubhouse with a swimming pool, a basketball court, play parks, and round-the-clock security, creating a safe and peaceful environment for families. Offering a dynamic yet tranquil lifestyle, Camella Aklan is not just a home—it is a prime investment opportunity, perfectly positioned for homeowners and investors seeking long-term value.

Camella Capiz, Roxas City

A Spanish-inspired neighborhood replete with lush landscapes, family-oriented facilities, and access to the freshest seafood markets, Camella Capiz means coastal living in style.

Positioned five minutes from prestigious universities, healthcare facilities, government institutions, and business centers along Roxas Avenue and Fuentes Drive, Camella Capiz is also only eight minutes away from Roxas City Airport, providing convenience for frequent travelers. With its property values appreciating over time either as a primary residence, vacation home, or rental property, it offers a stylish and secure living environment in one of the most dynamic locations in Western Visayas.

Building a life worth living

As the demand for RFO properties continues to rise, MOVE positions Vista Land at the forefront of innovation in Philippine real estate. By providing efficient housing solutions to meet present-day buyers and investors’ needs and preferences, the company makes it possible for more Filipinos and their families to come home to a place they can call their own. Vista Land simplifies the path to homeownership and lays the foundation for lasting fulfillment, prosperity, and happiness—one home, one community, and one dream at a time.

Creating better, expansive, and global-oriented offerings and experiences, the company capitalizes into these master planned developments, making good on its promise to homebuyers and investors to create superior offerings, and more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

