Stop at nothing: The story of persistence from SWU PHINMA’S PT and OT topnotchers

In 2024, SWU PHINMA celebrated a monumental achievement as two of its graduates etched their names in the annals of excellence.

The results recently released by the Professional Regulation Commission hailed Kenneth Lopez Andres at the 10th spot in the Physical Therapists Licensure Examination, while Reian Celestine Plando Abao soared to Top 4 in the Occupational Therapists Licensure Examination.

Kenneth Lopez Andres: Strength through Struggles

For Kenneth, the journey to becoming a topnotcher wasn’t without its challenges. Born into a humble family, financial constraints often loomed as obstacles to his dreams. “There were days when I questioned if I could even finish my degree,” Kenneth admitted. “But my passion for helping others regain their strength through physical therapy kept me going.”

During his years as a student, Kenneth balanced academics with part-time jobs to support his education. The rigorous coursework, sleepless nights, and the demands of internships tested his limits. Yet, Kenneth found solace and strength in SWU PHINMA’s supportive environment.

“The university provided not just academic resources but also mentorship programs that shaped my path,” Kenneth shared. “My professors never failed to remind me that challenges are part of the process, and the key is to face them head-on.”

Reian Celestine Plando Abao: A Heart for Healing

Reian, on the other hand, had a deeply personal reason for pursuing occupational therapy. Growing up, she witnessed a loved one struggle with mobility issues, igniting a passion to make a difference in others’ lives. However, the road was anything but easy.

“There were moments of self-doubt,” Reian confessed. “The demands of the program, from mastering therapeutic techniques to connecting with patients on an emotional level, were overwhelming at times.”

But like Kenneth, Reian found unwavering support at SWU PHINMA. The university’s emphasis on holistic education and student well-being became her anchor. “The faculty’s open-door policy allowed me to seek guidance whenever I felt lost. They didn’t just teach me skills; they taught me resilience,” she added.

Kenneth and Reian’s achievements serve as a testament to their hard work and the university’s commitment to nurturing top-tier professionals. Their stories inspire a new generation of SWU PHINMA students to aim high and persevere against all odds—following the university’s mantra to “Stop At Nothing.”

As they embark on their professional journeys, Kenneth and Reian carry with them the lessons learned and the indomitable spirit of “Stop At Nothing.” Their success is a reminder that no dream is too big, and no obstacle too great, for those who dare to keep moving forward.

SWU PHINMA takes pride in its graduates and their contributions to their respective fields. As Kenneth Lopez Andres and Reian Celestine Abao step into their roles as healers and leaders, they embody the excellence and resilience that define SWU PHINMA.

To aspiring students, Kenneth offers this advice: Embrace the struggle—it’s where growth happens. Success comes from facing challenges and trusting the journey.”

And from Reian: “Remember why you started, and never lose sight of the impact you can make. Stop at nothing to reach your goals.”

Congratulations to Kenneth and Reian—the pride of SWU PHINMA and an inspiration to all who stop at nothing to achieve their dreams!

