SWU PHINMA launches biggest scholarship programs, attracts 20k students nationwide

Cebu City, Philippines – Southwestern University PHINMA (SWU) continues to uphold its commitment to making world-class education accessible to all. Recently, the university welcomed over 5,000 aspiring scholars who took the PHINMA Scholarship, Through & Through Scholarship (from Grade 11 up to college), and the Hawak Kamay Scholarship exams.

Our learning approach is deliberately demanding, but we ensure that every student receives the coaching and assistance they need to thrive. DR. WILFE T. BESIN SWU PHINMA MARKETING DIRECTOR

Notably, the Hawak Kamay Scholarship offers 3,000 slots this school year, opening doors for more students to pursue their senior high and college dreams in the biggest Health Science University in the Visayas and Mindanao. The overwhelming participation in the onsite examinations held last weekend, including students who traveled from outside Cebu City, reflects the dedication of these aspiring Grade 11 and college freshmen striving for a brighter future. On top of this, scholarship tests were done simultaneously in 15 different provinces in the country, with over 16,000+ takers.

As part of the February 15 event, the university hosted a career expo booth by the Supreme Student Government and Student Body Organizations, providing valuable insights into career opportunities and resources for students. Additionally, a campus tour was organized for aspiring students, giving them the chance to experience what it’s like to be a Cobra at SWU PHINMA.

Believing that financial limitations should never be a barrier to education, SWU PHINMA offers these scholarship programs to create opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Through these initiatives, the university ensures that scholars have access to the necessary resources, guidance, and support to achieve their academic and career goals.

Dr. Wilfe T. Besin, SWU PHINMA’s Marketing Director, emphasized that the university goes beyond academic excellence by fostering a strong support system to help students succeed. “Our learning approach is deliberately demanding, but we ensure that every student receives the coaching and assistance they need to thrive,” he stated. “We also offer 24-hour learning spaces, providing students with a safe and convenient environment to study and grow.” His remarks highlight SWU PHINMA’s commitment to student success, ensuring that learners have the resources and support necessary to excel in their academic journey.

Beyond academics, the scholarship programs aim to develop leadership, service, and personal growth, empowering students to hone their skills and contribute meaningfully to their communities. By removing financial barriers, SWU PHINMA continues to equip future leaders with the education and values necessary to excel in their chosen fields and create a lasting impact on society.

Enrollment for SY 2025-2026 is ongoing! Visit us at the SWU Villa at the Main Campus, Monday to Saturday, from 8 AM – 5 PM. For questions and clarifications, please contact us at 0917 810 2300 or 0942 082 0539.