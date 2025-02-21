Over 300 PWD athletes join first-ever 2KCares.org paralympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 300 para-athletes will showcase their skills in the first-ever 2KCares.org Paralympics, a groundbreaking multisport event dedicated to Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The competition kicks off tomorrow, Saturday, February 22, at Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Mandaue City.

Spearheaded by 2KCares.org, an alumni group of SHS-AdC and reigning SHAABAA champions, this pioneering event is organized in partnership with the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS). The goal is to provide a fully structured multisport event where PWD athletes can compete while promoting inclusivity and empowerment.

Athletes will vie for honors in six sports: bocce ball, sitting volleyball, goalball, track and field (long jump and running), wheelchair basketball, and para-swimming.

JP Maunes of PADS expressed his enthusiasm over the overwhelming support from Cebu’s PWD community.

“We are incredibly grateful to the 2KCares Foundation for making this possible. Their support has allowed us to include more athletes, providing them with the equipment and opportunity to compete,” Maunes said.

The event has drawn teams from Bukidnon, Metro Cebu, Medellin, and Bantayan Island—highlighting the growing movement to bring para-sports closer to communities outside Metro Manila.

“This is the first time an event like this is being held in Cebu. Usually, the Philippine Para Games take place in Manila, but we want to develop grassroots para-sports in our region. Our goal is to encourage PWD organizations, teams, and individuals with disabilities to engage in sports and build their own teams,” Maunes explained.

Beyond competition, the 2KCares.org Paralympics also serves as a scouting ground for potential national para-athletes.

Maunes emphasized that this is an ideal event for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (Philspada) to identify promising talents.

“We want to highlight that disability sports deserve more attention and support from the government. Unfortunately, many local sports commissions lack proper programs for PWD athletes, and if they do, resources are very limited,” Maunes pointed out.

“We hope this initiative helps the PSC and national sports associations (NSAs) discover homegrown para-athletes. Cebu has so much potential, and it’s time we hosted more para-sports competitions here, not just in Manila,” he added.

The call time is at 6:00 AM, with the official opening and games starting at 8:00 AM.

