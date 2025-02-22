Oslob man kills father, neighbor after accused of stealing firewood

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man, angered by accusations of being a thief, went on a killing rampage victimizing his own father and an elderly neighbor in Brgy. Luka, Oslob town, southern Cebu on Friday, February 21, 2025.

The accused is believed to be mentally unstable and has been exhibiting unusual behavior for a long time.

The suspect was identified as Randy Dinaguit, 23.

Meanwhile, the victims were his own father 70-year-old Marciano Dinaguit and neighbor 75-year-old Sammy Armalinto.



Authorities revealed that the fatal hacking incident happened at past 5:00 p.m. on Friday.

Police Major Jude Cebrero, chief of Oslob Police Station, narrated that the attack stemmed from the neighbor’s accusations of the suspect being a thief.

Randy allegedly got angry after he was accused by the neighbor of stealing firewood. He also allegedly suspected that the neighbor was responsible for reporting the incident to local authorities.

Driven by his anger, Randy pulled out a blade and allegedly stabbed and hacked Armalinto and then his father who witnessed the ordeal.

His older brother, however, managed to flee from the crime scene.

Both victims died due to the severity of their injuries.

Upon receiving a call about the incident, police promptly responded to the scene and arrested Randy after a few hours.

As of this writing, he is detained at the Oslob Police Station’s custodial facility.

After the arrest, police continue to investigate the killing as well as claims that the suspect had not been mentally stable for quite a time now.

Randy’s mother, Virgilia, 65, told CDN Digital in an interview that her youngest son has been behaving strangely since he was 21-years-old.

Virgilia shared her belief that her son was enchanted by a supernatural being he encountered in the mountains.

She shared that two years ago, Randy hanged and beat up three of their family’s dogs until they died and then buried them on the ground himself.

He also allegedly stabbed a pig, claiming that the supernatural being demanded him to bring an animal sacrifice.

According to Virgilia, she once took Randy to the hospital where he was examined but the CT scan did not show unusual results.

When she took him to healers, however, they reportedly confirmed that Randy was cursed because he committed a sin that angered the supernatural being.

Oslob is a fourth-class municipality located approximately 118 kilometers southeast of Cebu City. /clorenciana

