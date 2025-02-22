Cesafi Esports: USC notches back-to-back wins in MLBB tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors cruised to their second straight win in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3, securing a dominant win on Saturday, February 22, at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).

Fresh off a 2-0 sweep of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last week, the Vamos Warriors delivered another flawless performance, this time dismantling newcomers Benedicto College Cheetahs in a similar fashion.

Leading USC’s charge was Shin Mavrick Formanan, who earned back-to-back “MVP” honors.

In an impressive performance, Formanan racked up 14 kills and 10 assists across two games—without a single death.

Meanwhile, defending MLBB champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars showcased their championship pedigree by sweeping the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in their series.

Klevince Marikit was unstoppable, posting a 12-kill, 12-assist, zero-death masterclass to propel the Jaguars to victory.

In another dominant outing in the Cesafi Esports, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters crushed the Panthers, 2-0.

Joshua Kent Secuya spearheaded UC’s assault, tallying 11 kills, 13 assists, and only three deaths to seal the commanding win.

ALSO READ:

Cesafi Esports: Formaran, Abatayo lead USC to twin victories

Cesafi Esports: UCLM beats USPF in Valorant season opener

Cesafi Esports League Season 3 kicks off with thrilling MLBB and Valorant matches

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP