Cesafi Esports: USC notches back-to-back wins in MLBB tourney
CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of San Carlos (USC) Vamos Warriors cruised to their second straight win in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament of the Cesafi Esports League (CEL) Season 3, securing a dominant win on Saturday, February 22, at Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U).
Fresh off a 2-0 sweep of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers last week, the Vamos Warriors delivered another flawless performance, this time dismantling newcomers Benedicto College Cheetahs in a similar fashion.
Leading USC’s charge was Shin Mavrick Formanan, who earned back-to-back “MVP” honors.
In an impressive performance, Formanan racked up 14 kills and 10 assists across two games—without a single death.
Meanwhile, defending MLBB champions University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Adelante Jaguars showcased their championship pedigree by sweeping the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons in their series.
Klevince Marikit was unstoppable, posting a 12-kill, 12-assist, zero-death masterclass to propel the Jaguars to victory.
In another dominant outing in the Cesafi Esports, the University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters crushed the Panthers, 2-0.
Joshua Kent Secuya spearheaded UC’s assault, tallying 11 kills, 13 assists, and only three deaths to seal the commanding win.
