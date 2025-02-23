Sitoy-Cho denounces online post meant to tarnish her reputation

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – More than a month before the official start of the local campaign period, former Cordova Mayor Teche Sitoy-Cho claimed that she is being targeted by individuals who are trying to “tarnish” her reputation.

Sitoy-Cho was referring to an online post by a Facebook page called Cordova Facts accusing her of corruption when she was still the town’s mayor.

The former mayor has denounced the accusations against her saying that these are “deliberate and malicious” attempts to tarnish her reputation.

“During my time as mayor, my goal was always to provide transparent and responsible leadership. I call on our people to be vigilant and to question the false information being spread around,” she said.

In its post on Friday, Cordova Facts alleged that Sitoy committed graft and corrupt practices during her term as mayor, from 2016 to 2022.

The post also claimed that Sitoy-Cho had been arrested for violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and for misusing their town’s funds to support her personal business ventures.

Blatant mockery of the justice system

In a statement released on Saturday, Sitoy-Cho described the allegations against her as a “blatant mockery” of the justice system.

“As a Filipino citizen, a Cebuano, and a Cordovanhon, I cannot sit idly by while my name is dragged through the mud,” she said.

Sitoy-Cho said that court records would show that there were no pending warrants for her arrest or any arrest orders coming from the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Ormoc City.

“I will be taking legal action to protect my name and reputation. I am also seeking the assistance of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate this falsification of court records,” she said.

Moreover, Sitoy-Cho said that she has already coordinated with Philippine National Police (PNP) Cybercrime Unit to look into the matter and to take appropriate action.

While she condemned the “spread of false information” against her, Sitoy-Cho also called for a more responsible and truthful reporting on social media.

Verify information

Local authorities for its part, are reminding the public to always verify the authenticity of the information that they read on social media, especially those that come from unofficial and unreliable sources.

Sitoy-Cho served as Cordova mayor for two terms, from 2016 to 2022. Her accomplishments include the successful implementation of the Korea-Cordova Agricultural and Fishery Exchange Program that helped nearly 1,000 Cordovanhons secure seasonal work opportunities in South Korea.

She also played a pivotal role in the completion of the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), which officially opened in April 2021.

