Bohol pushes inland fishing to boost production, lower prices

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bohol Provincial Government is promoting inland fishing as a means to increase local supply and lower market prices.

The potentials of inland fish farming, particularly tilapia production, was discussed in a recent meeting attended by Provincial Administrator Asteria Caberte and Provincial Agriculturist Liza Quirog.

Earlier , Governor Erico Aris Aumentado also called for a meeting with fish traders to discuss the expensive cost of fish in their province and possible interventions.

The presence of fish cartel was among those blamed for the expensive cost of fish and other marine products in Bohol.

During their meeting, Caberte and Quirog identified the need to push inland fishing as a means to increase supply and lower the cost of fish in the province, the provincial government said in a statement.

In collaboration with the different municipalities, “tilapia farming could expand further, ensuring a more affordable and sustainable fish market for Boholanos.”

Tilapia farming

The provincial government said that tilapia farming has been steadily increasing in the province in recent years.

The Multi-Species Freshwater Fish Hatchery and Nursery, established in 2003 at Bohol Island State University (BISU) Bilar Campus, was said to have played a very important role in supporting fish farmers.

Government-owned tilapia hatcheries are also found at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Freshwater Fish Farm in Clarin and the Satellite Tilapia Hatchery in Calanggaman, Ubay. The other hatcheries in Bohol include the Cadapdapan Candijay Hatchery, Danao Tilapia Hatchery, and Valencia Municipal Freshwater Hatchery.

In addition, a freshwater hatchery is currently under construction in Sevilla town, while the municipalities of Pilar and Talibon are also in the process of identifying locations for the establishment of their own hatcheries.

Options

Aside from tilapia, the Bilar Hatchery has successfully grown “hito” (catfish), demonstrating its potential for commercial production in the province’s freshwater bodies.

Moreover, the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) is cultivating other fish species like carp, giant gourami, and pangasius in an effort to offer more options for breeding and to address the rising cost of fish in the province.

Strengthening food security, supporting local fish farmers, and ensuring a stable and affordable fish supply for the people of Bohol is part of Governor Aumentado’s Strategic Change Agenda.

