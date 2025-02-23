Inaugural 2KCares.org Paralympics a success, future plans in place

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The inaugural 2KCares.org Paralympics wrapped up successfully on Saturday, February 22, at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Mandaue City, after bringing together over 300 Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) competing across six sports.

This first PWD multisport meet in Cebu, was co-organized by the 2KCares.org Foundation, Cocel Marketing Corporation, and the Philippine Accessible Disability Services (PADS).

Among the standout performers in the competition were the Mandaue City PWD athletes, who emerged as the most bemedaled contingent with 10 gold medals in track events and goalball. Meanwhile, the visiting team from Maramag, Bukidnon, dominated the wheelchair basketball competition.

Afshin Ghassemi, chairman of 2KCares.org, expressed his deep appreciation for the event’s success.

Powerful movement for inclusivity

“This event was more than just a gathering—it was a powerful movement for inclusivity, empowerment, and community-driven change,” said Ghassemi.

“To PADS, Cocel Marketing Corporation, our volunteers, partners, and every individual who contributed to this success—we extend our deepest gratitude. Your dedication fuels our mission, and together, we will continue to push boundaries, change lives, and create a future where no one is left behind. This is not just an event; this is a movement. And we are just getting started.”

Ghassemi also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding the event in the future to reach more PWD athletes.

PWD athletes

Alexandra Codera, founder of Cocel Marketing, said that he was inspired by the resilience and passion displayed by the participants.

“From the electrifying energy of the crowd to the unwavering support of volunteers, this event showcased the power of inclusivity in sports. It was a day filled with incredible feats, inspiring moments, and stories of determination that left a profound impact on everyone present,” Codera shared.

The event attracted teams from Bukidnon, Metro Cebu, Medellin, and Bantayan Island, not only providing PWD athletes with a well-organized sports meet but also offering the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (Philspada) an opportunity to scout promising talents in Cebu.

With its successful debut, the 2KCares.org Paralympics is poised to become an important event that mainly promotes inclusivity and PWD empowerment in sports.

