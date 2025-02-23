Franklin Yee makes strong impression in international debut

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano duathlon protégé Franklin Ferdie Yee made an impressive debut as a member of the Philippine National Team, securing a fifth-place finish in the men’s elite category of the 2025 Asia Triathlon Duathlon Championships in Manama, Bahrain, on February 22 (Manila time).

Competing against some of Asia’s top duathletes in the sprint duathlon race, Yee proved his mettle by clocking 1 hour, 17 minutes, and 15 seconds, edging out Japan’s Reo Ishizeki, who finished in 1:17:19, for sixth place.

Bahrain’s Moussa Karich claimed the championship with a time of 1:16:00, followed by Moroccan Mohamed Nemsi (1:16:21), China’s Yujia Tong (1:16:45), and Poland’s Krzysztof Hadas (1:16:58).

Fellow Filipino duathlete Maynard Pecson finished ninth in 1:17:43, while John Ciron placed 11th in 1:17:58. Raymund Torio (1:18:50) and John Leerams Chicano (1:22:49) rounded out the Philippine team in 14th and 19th places, respectively.

The Philippine women’s team also delivered a strong showing, with Merry Joy Trupa emerging as the country’s top female finisher, claiming second place in 1:29:16, just behind the champion, China’s Ziqing Lu (1:28:24).

Multiple Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) gold medalist Kim Mangrobang secured a podium finish at third place in 1:33:14, while Bea Quiambao (1:35:59) and Jena Valdez (1:41:00) placed fifth and seventh, respectively.

ALSO READ:

Franklin Yee grateful for breakthrough in Nat’l Duathlon Team

Yee embarks in first PH team duathlon international race

Franklin ‘Ferdie’ Yee, Cebu’s newest multisports hotshot

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP