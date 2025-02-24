LIST: No classes in Cebu schools, LGUs for EDSA anniversary

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, a historic moment not only in the Philippines but also in the world, may no longer be considered a regular holiday.

But several localities and schools here in Cebu continue to keep the ‘People Power’ spirit alive by cancelling classes to give students time to reflect on its importance.

Below is the list of localities and schools in Cebu that decided to cancel classes, or implement modular ones, in line with the 39th anniversary of the People Power consolidated as of 3 p.m. today.

University of the Philippines Cebu University of San Carlos (No work also) Colegio de la Inmaculada Concepcion, Inc Saint Louis College – Cebu (Under Congregatio Immaculati Cordis Mariae – Philippine Schools Network) Don Bosco Technical College – Cebu Mary Our Help Technical Institute for Women – Cebu Einstein School Cebu Tabor Hill College-OAD Inc. St. Mary’s Academy of San Nicolas, Inc. (No work also) Mandaue City (No face-to-face classes; government offices to remain open) Lapu-Lapu City (No face-to-face classes; government offices to remain open) Talisay City (No face-to-face classes in public schools, from elementary to high school. Private schools and colleges given discretion)

Asynchronous

University of San Jose-Recoletos (For elementary, junior and senior high school levels.) Cebu Technological University – Main Campus

Special Working Holiday

This year will mark the 39th year since the EDSA People Power Revolution toppled the dictatorship of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

The anniversary had been declared a regular holiday until last year, when the Malacañang, under the administration of Marcos Sr.’s son, incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. – a move that several sectors and groups denounced for downplaying its significance.

Others even called out the Marcos administration, accusing them of “attempting to revise history.”

Unlike regular holidays, in Special Working Holidays, classes and work continue.

EDSA People Power

Spanning four days, the 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution gathered millions of Filipinos, including civilians, religious leaders, and military defectors, gathered along the Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) in a show of unity against the dictatorship of Marcos Sr.

Up to this day, many considered it as an important reminder of the power of democracy by empowering the people themselves.

