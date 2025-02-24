Marcos says PH stands united in prayer for Pope Francis’ recovery

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday expressed sadness over Pope Francis’ critical health condition, saying that the country stands united with the world in praying for his recovery.

In a Facebook post, Marcos said, “Nakakalungkot na marinig ang malubhang karamdaman ni Pope Francis. Sa mga sandaling ito, kaisa tayo ng buong mundo sa panalangin para sa kanyang kalakasan at paggaling.”

(It is sad to hear about Pope Francis’ serious illness. In these moments, we stand united with the whole world in prayer for his strength and recovery.)

READ: Pope Francis is in critical condition

“Nawa’y patuloy siyang patnubayan at palakasin ng Panginoon upang magpatuloy sa kanyang misyon ng pananampalataya at pagmamahal sa sangkatauhan,” he added.

(May the Lord continue to guide and strengthen him so that he may carry on his mission of faith and love for humanity.)

READ: Latin America prays for Francis, the region’s first pope

Pope Francis has had no respiratory crises since Saturday night but is still receiving high flows of supplemental oxygen, according to the Vatican update.

Some blood tests, though, showed “initial, mild kidney failure,” though doctors said it remains under control.

READ: Pope Francis ‘rested’ during a peaceful night

On Sunday, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle called on the faithful to pray for Pope Francis’ healing.

“Today, we pray in a special way for Pope Francis,” Tagle said in his homily as he presided over Mass at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino chapel in Rome.

“In the spirit of communion and as the Gospel states, [we may] be vessels of God’s compassion to him and to many other people who are suffering from illness,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP