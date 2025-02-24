Male fetus found dumped outside Mandaue City Public Market

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A dead fetus was found dump outside the Mandaue City Public Market in Brgy. Centro on Monday morning, February 24.

The male fetus was found partly hidden in a rock.

Personnel of the Mandaue City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) Office said that the fetus was about five months old based on its physical features.

Lt. Col. Mercy Villaro, spokesperson of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), said they are currently looking for whoever may have left a dead fetus on the sidewalk.

Infanticide

If found, the said individual will face infanticide charge.

“Will check also sa near nga mga establishment. Moawhag sad ta kung kinsa man ang naay information sa kani nga fetus,” Villaro said.

(We will also check nearby establishments. We will be making appeals for information on the fetus.)

According to Villaro, a woman who was walking on the sidewalk located outside of the public market where ice block vendors are situated at around 10:40 a.m., found the fetus.

The area is located just beside the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

Villaro said that the woman was on her way to the CSWS office, that is also located in Brgy. Centro, to submit the requirements for her 4Ps me membership.

Dead fetus

The woman at first thought that what she saw was a new born kitten that may have been abandoned by its mother. When she took a closer look, the woman realized that was partly hidden in the rock was a dead fetus.

Out of pity, the woman picked up the fetus and placed it on a white sando bag before she brought it to the CSWS office.

CSWS personnel gave the fetus the name Joseph before it was buried.

