BIR-7 destroys over P15M worth of illicit cigarettes

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Bureau of Internal Revenue in Central Visayas (BIR-7) on Monday destroyed 244, 211 packs of illicit cigarettes that were confiscated in raids conducted in various parts of Cebu province.

BIR-7 Director Douglas Rufino said that the cigarettes were confiscated from suppliers who were based in the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Toledo in mainland Cebu and Santa Fe and Madridejos towns in Bantayan Island because of unpaid excise taxes and penalties amounting to P15.6 million.

The confiscated cigarettes were shredded on Monday as part of the nationwide simultaneous destruction operation of confiscated items by BIR, based on Revenue Memorandum No. 33-2024, which provides the guidelines for the destruction of forfeited goods, in accordance with the provisions of Revenue Regulation No. 14-2024.

BIR launched this year its “Buwis na Tapat, Tagumpay Nating Lahat” tax campaign in order to protect the nation’s tax system and ensure fairness for compliant taxpayers, who play a crucial role in the country’s growth and development.

“Ultimately, the BIR is sending a message that crime doesn’t pay. We will always catch them, kasi lalabas at lalaban naman sa market yang product and we are that resourceful na ma-trace din namin kung saan naggaling ang mga to,” said Rufino.

Illicit cigarettes

Rufino said that the country loses over P40 billion in uncollected taxes annually due to the distribution of illicit cigarettes.

He said that individuals found in possession of the contraband cigarettes are required to pay excise taxes amounting to P63 per pack.

The illicit cigarettes that were confiscated here came from Malaysia and Indonesia. These were shipped to Mindanao before these are sent to warehouses in Cebu and sold cheap at P20 to P30 per pack in the local market.

According to Rufino, BIR-7 is ranked 4th in terms of the volume of confiscated illicit cigarettes.

Charges

Lawyer Bernardino Paul Somera Jr., BIR-7’s chief revenue officer IV, warned retailers and consumers against the purchase of illicit cigarettes, as they too could face charges.

“The mere possession of illicit cigarettes makes you liable for the excise tax under Section 263 of the Tax Code that’s why this is tax awareness program to discourage sa mga sellers nato,”Somera said.

When buying cigarettes, Somera it is best for the retailers to always look for the product stamps and other identification marks as proof of its legitimacy.

