DOLE: No work, no pay on Feb. 25, special working day

MANILA – A “No Work, No Pay” policy will apply on the EDSA People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said on Monday.

According to the labor advisory, the employer is not mandated to pay an employee who will not report to work on Feb. 25, which was declared a special (working) day.

“If the employee does not work, the ‘no work, no pay’ principle shall apply unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment to a special working day,” it said.

The advisory said workers who will report to work, “shall receive 100 percent of the employee’s wage for that day for the first eight hours.”

Workers will receive an additional 25 percent if they work beyond eight hours of their hourly rate for that day, it added.

The DOLE issued the pay rules pursuant to Proclamation No. 727, Series of 2024 for the purpose of payment of wages and wage-related benefits. (PNA)

