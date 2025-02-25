Critically-ill Pope Francis shows ‘slight improvement’ says Vatican

VATICAN CITY, Holy See — Pope Francis, hospitalised in critical condition with pneumonia in both lungs, was showing a “slight improvement”, the Vatican said Monday, while cautioning that doctors would not offer a prognosis.

Amid global concern over the 88-year-old’s health, the Vatican said in its evening bulletin that “the critical clinical conditions of the Holy Father demonstrate a slight improvement.”

“Today there were no episodes of asthmatic respiratory attacks; some laboratory tests have improved,” it said, noting that Francis had worked in the afternoon after receiving the Eucharist in the morning.

On Monday evening, a few hundred faithful joined dozens of cardinals assembled in St Peter’s Square to recite the rosary. The prayer for Francis — leader of the Catholic Church since 2013 — was led by the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties, but his condition worsened, with his bronchitis developing into double pneumonia.

Oxygen that has been administered in recent days was given Monday “with slightly reduced flows and percentage of oxygen,” the Vatican said.

It cautioned, however, that “considering the complexity of the clinical picture” doctors declined to “decide on the prognosis”.

Francis’s medical team have said the drug treatments he is undergoing will take time to show an effect, and on Friday they warned he would remain in hospital for this entire week, at the very least.

The Vatican has been issuing twice-daily updates on the pope, and earlier Monday said he spent a peaceful night. A Vatican source added that the Jesuit was “not in pain”, was eating “normally” and was even “in a good mood”.

In the evening he called the priest in the Gaza parish, the Vatican said.

The longest hospitalisation of Francis’s near 12-year papacy has brought an outpouring of support for the pontiff, with prayers said around the world and tributes left outside the hospital.

US President Donald Trump, meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, said, “It’s a very serious situation but we do want him to get well if that’s possible.”

The Vatican warned for the first time Saturday that the pope’s condition was critical and that he had suffered a “prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis”, a day after his doctors said he was not out of danger.

He was administered “high-flow oxygen” and received blood transfusions because of low platelet levels.

On Sunday, the Vatican revealed that blood tests had demonstrated an “initial, mild, renal failure” but on Monday said the condition was “not of concern.”

‘Hope against hope’

Gemelli’s chaplain, Nunzio Corrao, led a special prayer at the hospital Monday, saying it was time to “hope against hope” for Francis’s recovery.

Well-wishers left candles outside the hospital, where Francis is in a 10th-floor papal suite.

Professor Sergio Alfieri, who leads the Gemelli medical team caring for the pope said Friday that sepsis, a life-threatening condition, was his biggest concern.

“The real risk in these cases is that the germs pass into the blood,” he said.

Francis’s hospitalisation has sparked fears over his recovery.

“At this moment in history, one feels the need for his figure,” Jesuit theologian Antonio Spadaro, who is close to Francis, told the Repubblica daily.

There were “many people around the world, including those in positions of responsibility, who are genuinely concerned because they know that Francis is one of the few who is able to connect the dots in a world that seems to be split”, he said.

‘Open heart’

The condition of the pope, who had part of one of his lungs removed as a young man, has fuelled speculation about whether he might resign.

He has always been open to following his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who in 2013 became the first pope since the Middle Ages to step down because of his physical and mental health.

But Francis has repeatedly said it was not the time.

Theologian Spadaro agreed that a resignation should not be discussed now.

“The pope is vigilant, he is exercising his pastoral duty even from his hospital bed, and — although in a different, less visible manner — he manifests his presence,” he said.

German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller told the Corriere della Sera “the pope is alive and this is the moment to pray, not think about his successor”.

But had added: “We all must die. There is no eternal earthly life. The pope has a special task, but he is a man like all men”.

