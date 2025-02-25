Marina Seaview debuts breathtaking Seaview Pavilion during opening launch

Marina Seaview in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, celebrated the grand opening of its newest attraction, the Seaview Pavilion, on February 20, 2025.

Located in MEPZ 1, Brgy. Ibo, near the Cebu Yacht Club, this scenery of the new venue promises to transform Cebu’s dining and events.

Unveiling of Marina Seaview Pavilion

With its stunning ocean views, sophisticated interiors, and first-rate service, the Seaview Pavilion provides a luxurious background for special events. Situated inside in a gorgeous glass house with a view of the sea and yachts, it’s the ideal location for weddings, birthday parties, business meetings, and private events.

A world-class dining experience is available to guests, who may enjoy fine food and fine drinks in a fashionable coastal setting. For every special occasion, the Seaview Pavilion expands luxury and elegance with its outstanding hospitality and stunning locations.

Samantha Manigsaca, Assistant Vice President for Hospitality at AppleOne Group, emphasized, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, the growing demand for intimate gatherings and meetings in the area. “So, nakakita jud mi sa potential sa intimate gatherings, meetings, and daghan kay’g demands…here sa Lapu-Lapu,” Manigsaca stated.

When asked about her expectations for the newly launched pavilion, she emphasized the importance of exceptional service and enhanced client experiences. “Elevated service, of course, from my team and more enhanced experiences for our clients, it’s really what I want to achieve,” she added.

The special event was a celebration of Marina Seaview’s continued success as a premier restaurant destination, bringing Cebu’s tourist and hospitality industry to the guests. The grand opening of the new Seaview Pavilion created a better understanding of the pavilion’s potential to boost the local economy and draw additional tourists. Officials and executives in the industry welcomed the initiative, highlighting how it will help strengthen Cebu’s standing as a top pick for tourists.

Elevate your dining experience with a lavish feast and indulgent treats, set against the breathtaking view of the sea. For reservations, you can contact +63 917 134 0052 or +63 917 700 0398.

Come for the view, stay for the experience. Make your milestones elevated with Marina Seaview Restaurant.