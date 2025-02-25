The art of OmAKAse at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

Omakase. A Japanese term that means, “I leave it up to you.”

This simple phrase unlocks a dining experience unlike any other—a journey where each dish is chef-curated and crafted with precision, telling a story through seasonal ingredients, artistic techniques, and traditions perfected over generations.

This exquisite culinary ritual comes to life in unparalleled style at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan. Renowned for its world-class hospitality and breathtaking beachfront, Crimson sets the perfect stage for an intimate omakase experience led by Japanese Executive Chef Masahiro Kinoshita at Aka.

Trust the chef, savor every bite, and indulge in a truly unforgettable gastronomic adventure where the beauty of Japanese culinary tradition meets the sophistication of world-class dining.

Born from the Edo period in Japan, omakase symbolizes trust between chef and diner—a bond that transforms every meal into something extraordinary. For Chef Masahiro, this tradition is not just a dining style but a way to immerse diners in Japanese culture.

“One of the reasons why we serve authentic Japanese cuisine at Aka is that I want to introduce Japanese culinary culture,” he shares. “I want diners in Cebu to feel as if they are in Japan, indulging in omakase.”

An Exclusive Culinary Journey at Aka

Nestled within Crimson Resort’s tropical escape, Aka offers a refined and intimate exploration of Japanese cuisine. Diners are invited to embark on an eight-course omakase experience designed to delight both the palate and the soul.

Each course is crafted using the finest ingredients, ensuring a meal that is both fresh and flavorful. It begins with delicate dumplings paired with duck and puffer fish, followed by pristine tuna sashimi and Lapu-Lapu. A warm bowl of dashi Japanese fish soup adds comfort before the main course—a perfectly cooked Chilean sea bass served with tempura potato and fresh ginger root.

The experience continues with tender A5 wagyu that melts effortlessly with each bite, leading to an elegant selection of handcrafted sushi. To end, creamy coconut ice cream and chewy mochi provide a simple yet satisfying sweet finish.

While these dishes paint a vibrant picture of what an omakase meal at Aka might offer, no two experiences are the same. Chef Masahiro thoughtfully crafts each menu from scratch with the finest seasonal ingredients.

“Traditional Japanese cuisine sometimes takes time in preparation, like miso. That’s why I start from the bottom. I make sure every single time that freshness, preparation, and the best timing to serve each dish are prioritized.”

Intimate and Unforgettable

With seating designed for an exclusive group of just six to eight diners at the bar, the omakase experience at Aka is personal and intimate. Reservations must be made 48 hours in advance, and Aka welcomes diners from Monday to Thursday. For those seeking more variety, Aka also offers a well-curated à la carte menu that ensures there’s something for everyone.

Chef Masahiro’s philosophy combines authenticity with innovation, blending traditional Japanese culinary techniques with modern artistry. This fusion is beautifully complemented by the serene backdrop of Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan’s stunning shores, elevating every moment into a memorable experience.

Where Tradition Meets Sophistication

Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan has long been celebrated as a sanctuary where every detail is thoughtfully designed to provide an unforgettable experience—from its breathtaking beachfront to its exceptional dining offerings. At Aka, this tradition continues, bringing the art of omakase to life.

Aka. Where tradition meets sophistication, only at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan. Book your reservations at bit.ly/MactanRestaurantReservation or call 09985878287.