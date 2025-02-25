Religious leaders urge Filipinos to uphold Edsa Revolution spirit

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation marked the 39th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Tuesday, 163 bishops, priests, nuns, and members of religious groups have called on Filipinos to uphold the spirit of the revolution by standing against oppression and advocating for justice.

In a joint statement titled “Living Out the Spirit of Edsa: A Call to the Church People,” the religious leaders emphasized that the 1986 uprising was not just a political event but a “moral and spiritual awakening.”

“The victory of Edsa was not just a political triumph; it was a moral and spiritual awakening,” the statement reads. “It showed us that courage, compassion, and solidarity could break the chains of dictatorship.”

READ: LIST: No classes in Cebu schools, LGUs for EDSA anniversary

Signatories included apostolic vicars and bishops from the Catholic Church, bishops from the Iglesia Filipina Independiente, priests and members of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, nuns from the Asia Missionary Sisters of Sr. Charles Borromeo, Dominican Sisters of St. Catherine of Siena – Philippines, and members of the United Methodist Church.

Notable signatories were Apostolic Vicar of Taytay Broderick Pabillo, San Carlos Bishop Gerardo Alminaza, Gumaca Bishop Eugenius Longakit Cañete, Calbayog Bishop Isabelo C. Abarquez, and Archdiocese of Cebu Vicar for Social Advocacies Nazario “Ace” Vocales.

READ: DOLE: No work, no pay on Feb. 25, special working day

Vigilance

The church leaders warned against remaining silent amid injustices, noting that the same powerful family unseated in 1986 is back in office, perpetuating a system that keeps many Filipinos in “poverty, silence, and fear.”

“As a Church, we cannot be neutral. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity,” they said, urging the faithful to act as “the voice of the voiceless, to expose lies with truth, and to resist evil with love.”

READ: EDSA People Power Revolution: What Are the Events that Unfolded in Cebu

They also called for vigilance against historical revisionism and the spread of disinformation, emphasizing the need to educate communities about the realities of injustice and threats to democracy.

“Living out the spirit of Edsa means more than remembering history — it means embracing a continuing commitment to social transformation,” they added.

Struggle for justice

The religious leaders likewise cited biblical teachings, quoting Proverbs 31:8-9: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”

They also challenged the faithful.

“The spirit of Edsa is alive whenever we choose to act in faith, speak truth to power, and build a nation where justice and peace reign,” they said.

“The struggle for justice cannot be fought alone. Just as Edsa was a collective movement, we must build communities of resistance and hope, standing together in the fight against corruption, disinformation, and oppression,” they added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP