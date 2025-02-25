VP Duterte petition vs impeachment may be tackled by SC

MANILA, Philippines — The petition filed by Vice President Sara Duterte seeking to halt her impending impeachment trial at the Senate, which she said was based on an unconstitutional complaint may be taken up by the Supreme Court during its en banc session on Feb. 25.

Sources said that Duterte’s petition, filed on Feb. 18 and docketed as GR No. 278353, was raffled off on Monday to assign a justice-in-charge for the case.

In her petition, the Vice President—represented by the Fortun Narvasa and Salazar law offices—asked the high tribunal to nullify the impeachment complaint against her as she accused the House of Representatives and its secretary general, Reginald Velasco, of grave abuse of discretion when they “withheld” the first three complaints, allegedly to circumvent the one-year prohibition on filing a similar case.

Her conviction in the impeachment trial would bar Duterte from holding public office.

Hours after she filed her petition, a group of Mindanao-based lawyers, Davao City officials, and other supporters also petitioned the high court to stop the Senate from proceeding with the trial. The Supreme Court is expected to deliberate on this petition as well.

The House impeached Duterte on Feb. 5 after 215 lawmakers endorsed a fourth complaint, expediting the process and transmitting the case to the Senate for trial.

Charges

The complaint accuses her of culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft, corruption, and betrayal of public trust—citing, among others, her alleged misuse of confidential funds and her death threat against President Marcos, first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Last week, the Supreme Court directed the Senate to file within 10 days its comment on lawyer Catalino Generillo Jr.’s petition asking the high tribunal to order senators to “immediately” form an impeachment court and begin Duterte’s trial.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said he would still pursue his proposal for all 23 incumbent senators to have an all-member caucus for them to discuss Duterte’s trial and for them to commence with the proceedings in March. —with a report from Marlon Ramos

